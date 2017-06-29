13: Stewart wins 1993 cup double

HAPPY MEMORIES: Neville Stewart is the last Grafton trainer to win a Grafton Cup with Abstraction in 1993.

WHEN Grafton trainer Neville Stewart was asked by a friend to train eight- year-old former racehorse Abstraction, he didn't expect him to win the Grafton Cup and the Coffs Harbour Cup in consecutive starts.

"I was lucky to get him," Stewart said. "Lee Freedman had him as a young horse and he was a maiden at Moe and he went on ... and won a lot of country cups.

"It was very rewarding (to train Abstraction), it's some- thing you look forward to when you're in a little town like Grafton, to win a major cup where most of the cups go to metropolitan trainers."

Stewart only had Abstraction for about 12 months and the gelding had not raced for almost two years before joining the stable.

"A mate of mine bought him out of a tried horse sale. Abstraction had won over half a million dollars, and my friend went to a Friday horse sale in Sydney and got him for $1100.

"He didn't want him to race, he bought him to educate him for a movie... he did that and passed with flying colours."

After Abstraction's debut in the the film industry, he was put into work at Stewart's stable.

"I thought he was an old has-been, but it turned out he was alright," he said.

"I said we'll look at the Grafton Cup with him... I was probably just having myself on at the time.

"As time went on, he won a couple of races and went round at the Murwillumbah Cup, and I said he couldn't win the Grafton Cup on that run, but we've aimed for the cup so we'll keep going. He run second in the prelude... so we aimed for the cup."

Stewart was in luck. Abstraction loved racing in the wet and rain bucketed down overnight after the races on Ramornie Day.

"They nearly called them off, luckily they didn't," Stewart said. "The wetter it got, the better chance he got and the rest is history."

Abstraction, with Graeme Birney on top, hit the front on the turn at the 800m mark and made a dash for the line, taking over race favourite De Lisle to win.