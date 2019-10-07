$1.3mil boost for rebuilding Magpies at Angourie HQ

GREEN LIGHT: The upgrade to the Yamba sports complex receives a once over from three tiers of government. Federal MP Kevin Hogan second right, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis third right and Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley LIndsay, fourth from right.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Lower Clarence Magpies' rebuild has received a boost with the green light for funding of their new club house at Angourie.

Work under way to bring the Lower Clarence Magpies' Rugby League Club's new home ground on Angourie Road at Yamba up to local NRL standards were officially given the nod on Friday when local federal, state and council leaders visited the site to view construction of a their new clubhouse and amenities.

The work is being funded through a $500,000 Community Sports Infrastructure grant from the Australian Government, a $355,000 Stronger Country Communities grant from the NSW Government and $505,502 from Clarence Valley Council.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the upgrade was a victory for the region.

"Yamba Sports Complex will soon attract large scale regional events, carnivals, coaching clinics and training academies,” he said. "These upgrades will include a new canteen, storage spaces, spectator seating, accessible public toilets, referee and first aid room, as well as four unisex change rooms dedicated to encouraging more female participation.”

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the new clubhouse facility was a real boon for the future of both junior and senior rugby league in the Lower Clarence as it would provide players and spectators with a dedicated home ground with modern amenities.

"This is all about building the physical and social infrastructure of the future that I am so passionate about so we can build vibrant regional communities,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons said Clarence Valley Council was proud to partner with all levels of government on the project.

"Everyone knows about the health and wellbeing benefits... but the benefits of social connection and increased participation in the economy are just as important,” he said.

Work is expected to be completed by February next year.