$1.3M to bring university education to Clarence Valley

The Grafton Country University Centre board: Chairman Scott Monaghan, company secretary Adam Smith, vice chairman Fiona Leviny, Warren Steele, Martyn Williams and treasurer Ashley Lindsay. Absent were Meghanne Wellard and Johanna Tarrant.

The Grafton Country University Centre board: Chairman Scott Monaghan, company secretary Adam Smith, vice chairman Fiona Leviny, Warren Steele, Martyn Williams and treasurer Ashley Lindsay. Absent were Meghanne Wellard and Johanna Tarrant. Tim Howard

THE NSW Government has today approved funding of $1.3 million to establish a Country Universities Centre in the Clarence Valley.

The CUC, a not-for-profit organisation which makes tertiary education more accessible for regional and remote communities in NSW, has been lobbying to establish the centre since a meeting in Grafton in November last year.

The Clarence Valley UC will be based in Grafton, with the potential for future hubs to open in Maclean and Yamba.

The CUC indent to open the Clarence Valley UC by February 2019.

The centre will open at 146 Pound St, Grafton, next to the Clarence Regional Library.

The UC thanked building owners Merv, Col and Cindy Smidt for their very generous foundation support, which enables construction to start immediately.

The aim of the Clarence Valley UC is to advance educational options for the regional community, increasing access to quality tertiary learning for people of all ages across the region.

The Clarence Valley UC Ltd met earlier this month and elected board members.

They are: Scott Monaghan, Chair; Fiona Leviny, Vice Chair; Adam Smith, Secretary; Ashley Lindsay, Treasurer; Marty Williams; Warren Steele; Meghanne Wellard; Joh Tarrant; Duncan Taylor (as CEO, CUC).

The Clarence Valley UC will provide a new and revolutionary style of access to tertiary education, with students from any Australian university studying any degree being eligible to access the Centre.

It will feature state of the art technology including computer terminals, break out spaces and tutorial rooms with fast Internet connectivity and face-to-face, wraparound support, allowing regional students to embark on and complete degrees without having to leave the area.

The Clarence UC is the fourth CUC in regional NSW, following the successful openings in Goulburn and Broken Hill in March this year.

The divide between people in regional and remote areas achieving tertiary education versus those based in major cities is severe.

As reported earlier this year, about 20 per cent of people living in regional and remote areas have degrees, compared with 40 per cent of city dwellers, and in some regional areas the university attainment rates are as low as 15 per cent.

The compounding factors for this massive drop includes: cost of living and travel to and from universities, as well as the lack of support and isolation regional students encounter.

One of the most significant aspects of the Clarence Valley UC is the opportunity for students to create social and study networks through which to support one another in their academic journey.

Students will also be able to take advantage of local industry relationships which the Clarence Valley UC will form, injecting local people into the local businesses.

The Clarence Valley UC working group including: Rachel Callahan, Rachael Cavanagh, Annette Cook, Helyn Davison, Danielle Fisher, Fiona Leviny, Ashley Lindsay, Debrah Novak, Rhonda Pitson, Michael Rowe, Adam Smith, Meghanne Wellard, and Marty Williams, and a subsequent smaller working group of the above, have been quietly working away on the funding proposal for some months.

The board chair Scott Monaghan,said university eduction said university access has been vital for regional people.

"Access to tertiary education in regional Australia is essential," he said.

"The more we can do to get behind and support students of the Clarence Valley today and tomorrow will only serve to benefit the future of Australia, locally, regionally, and across the country.

"People from all professions and backgrounds, and some of the greatest leaders of today, have come from regional and remote backgrounds. As a community we understand the importance of this."

Duncan Taylor in his pro bono role as CEO of CUC, was critical to ensuring we are able to make this a reality.

"The Country Universities Centre is extremely pleased to be supporting the establishment of a Centre in the Clarence Valley," he said.

"This Centre will assist students to succeed in their studies, and gain academic and professional networks in addition to the knowledge learnt and qualifications gained.

"We hope the Clarence Valley will be enriched by the establishment of this Centre, and the community will support it to thrive."