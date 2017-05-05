$1.4m for suicide prevention in Clarence Valley

Cranes chair Stephen Tatham, Healthy Minds manager Mark McGrath, CEO Angelena Fixter, Minister for Mental Health Tanya Davies, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, CRANES operations director John Lysaught and vice chair Barry Williams at the CRANES afternoon tea where $1.4 million was announced for a suicide prevention initiative.

THE Clarence Valley's mental health services have received a boost from the NSW Government, with Minister for Mental Health Tanya Davies announcing more than $1.4 million for a suicide prevention initiative in the Clarence Valley as part of a statewide $8 million investment.

This NSW Government support will enable CRANES Community Support Programs to run the Clarence Coordinated Aftercare Service, which reach out and support people who are at risk of suicide.

In a visit to Grafton this afternoon, Mrs Davies said the Suicide Prevention Fund is one of several NSW Government initiatives aimed at lowering the rate of suicide, a key part of our decade-long whole-of-government enhancement of mental health care.

"Suicide prevention is an issue for everyone in our communities and we know many people at risk of suicide and self-harm will not always come into contact with mental health professionals," Mrs Davies said.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the evidence shows that a suicide attempt is the strongest risk factor for subsequent suicide.

"The NSW Government knows how important it is to reach out and connect with people who may be vulnerable to suicide," he said.

"Through CRANES, we can help provide intensive support to individuals and their families in the vulnerable period after a suicide attempt to reduce this risk and to promote their recovery.

"One of the most important factors in this funding for CRANES is that the initiative was developed locally by the community and involves collaboration across community organisations, Local Health Districts and Primary Health Networks in the Clarence Valley area."

Funding for each project will be provided over four years and was awarded under an open, competitive tender process, evaluated by an expert panel.

If you or someone you know needs support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.