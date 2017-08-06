14-year-old boy hit in Glenreagh collision

A 14-year-old boy was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital after reports he was struck by a car near Glenreagh yesterday.

A spokesperson from the Westpac Rescule Lifesave Helicopter said the chopper was tasked to attend the vehicle collision with reports a 14-year-old was struck at high speed on the Orara Way, north of Glenreagh.

The helicopter landed nearby to treat the boy. The helicopter medical team treated the patient for minor inuries, after which he was taken by road to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

The helicopter then returned to Lismore Helicopter Base.