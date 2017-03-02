28°
News

140 year rainfall record broken in Yamba

Jarrard Potter
| 2nd Mar 2017 2:45 PM
Yamba recorded its highest average maximum temperature in more than 100 years.
Yamba recorded its highest average maximum temperature in more than 100 years. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RECENT rain has come as a welcome relief for Yamba after the coastal town recorded its driest February in 140 years.

According to Bureau of Meteorology data, a meagre 3.6mm fell in total during February. It was the least amount of rain that has been recorded since observations began at the Yamba Pilot Station in 1877, beating the previous record of 5.8mm set in 1926.

The average maximum temperature last month in Yamba was also an extreme, and at 28.3°C it was the highest average recorded since 1903.

Not to be outdone, Grafton broke records of its own, notching up its highest recorded maximum temperature, with the mercury hitting 45.8°C on Sunday February 12 at the Grafton Agriculture Research station, edging past the previous record of 44.6° set in January 2004.

Grafton Research Station also clocked the record highest February mean temperature of 26.9°C, one degree warmer than last year.

Bureau of Meteorology climatologist Agata Imielska said there were a number of conditions that produced the warm and dry conditions.

"For the whole Northern Rivers region, rainfall has been below average since September or October, and these drier conditions have exacerbated the heat as well," she said.

"Generally that fact is it's been dry and warm. Also, we haven't been seeing either cool conditions coming in and breaking up the heat or heavier rainfall events that break the heat up and give some relief from the hot conditions.

"We've been seeing persistent northerly flow which has brought warm air from central Australia which was causing the warmer conditions, and also for quite a few months north-westerly winds on the other side of ranges, so rainfall was sticking to the west of the Great Dividing Range."

Summer in the Clarence Valley was punctuated by frequent heatwaves, and Ms Imielska said as a result there was little relief from the heat.

"The breaks that we got weren't really that cool, but rather they were closer to what would be average for that month, so it was season characterised by back-to-back heatwaves and a general lack of cool conditions," she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bureau of meteorology clarence weather grafton rainfall temperature records yamba

Rodeo committee throws around the big bucks

Rodeo committee throws around the big bucks

The Lawrence Rodeo Committee has now given back more than $350k to community groups.

SHATTERED: $200k vandal rampage to riverside property

No Caption

Well known Grafton businessman shattered by series of vandal attacks

Green's 'big show' delivers Joy for Easts

SEARING HEAT: GDSC Easts' firebrand Santosh Joy was in the wickets again in Night Cricket action.

Johnny Green steals the show with three wickets in final match

140 year rainfall record broken in Yamba

Yamba recorded its highest average maximum temperature in more than 100 years.

It's raining now, but Yamba broke a 140 year record last month

Local Partners

Amanda's Camellia Cottage work gets reward

AMANDA Stacey was more than happy to stay under the radar, but it's a bit harder to do that now she has been named Clarence Electorate Woman of the Year.

Rodeo committee throws around the big bucks

Steer wrestling action at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo

$21,500 given out to 15 community groups

$2 per tyre: Grafton business digs deep for cancer

Bridgestone Select Grafton to raise money for Leukaemia Foundation

Women's AFL is flying high. Here's your chance to play

Georgia Breward and Lillian Doyle - selected in the Queensland u17 AFL squad.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Are you a girl aged 13 to 17 interested in trying AFL?

Would you like to meet the Clarence Valley's politicians?

Member for the Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Member for Page Kevin Hogan

Lawrence Golf Club to host Politicians Report Dinner

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

THE BBC's landmark documentary series takes on all-new, civilised terrain.

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang present SBS's Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017

Aussie band asked to change name

It’s a bit late to ask Hunters and Collectors to change the name they have had for 36 years.

Activists PETA ask Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Guitar god comes to Valley

World renowned classical guitarist Johannes Moller is playing at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on March 16.

Enjoy the sounds of Swedish guitarist Johannes Moller

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Soulful, energetic and dynamic

SOUL MAN: Raku will perform at the Yamba Bowling Club tomorrow night .

Get groovy with Raku at the Yamba Bowling Club

Delightful Dovedale Home

14 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $279,000

Ideally positioned in Dovedale at the river end of Dobie Street is this well-kept three bedroom weatherboard and tile home that would be perfect for the first home...

Rent Or Renovate

1/4 Sovereign Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 3 1 1 $210,000

This property has enjoyed a long rental history, with current tenant in place paying $190 per week, but would renovate into something special for those on a budget...

PRIVATE, BIG &amp; FAMILY FRIENDLY

33 Bellengen Street, Tucabia 2462

House 4 1 2 $440,000

This immaculately presented brick and tile family home combines a spacious layout with private leisure facilities offering an idyllic lifestyle in a quiet village...

Eklektika - Ever wanted to live above the shop?

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Maclean’s popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom...

1265sqm Medium Density On The River

34 Marandowie Drive, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 4 $595,000

For those looking for something a little different this home is situated on a huge block of land overlooking the North arm of the Clarence River. The home is...

SOLD! By Mealanie Shanahan - Neat Coastal Investment

28 Williams Crescent, Wooli 2462

House 2 1 4 $339,000

Located within the beautiful coastal village of Wooli, where you are only a casual stroll away from the beach and an even shorter distance away from the majestic...

SOLD! By Fiona Beamer - Pillar Valley Mid-sized Acreage

Pillar Valley 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $255,000

Located in the heart of the rural coastal region of Pillar Valley is this ideal north facing property consisting of approx. 58 acres with a direct view to the...

FULLY FURNISHED MINNIE WATER NEST EGG TO BE AUCTIONED

1 Grevillia Parade, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

There's something very astounding about the towering height of some beachside homes. Pointing high into the sky stretching for views; million dollar price tags...

Priced to Sell!

324 Lawrence Road, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 1 14 $799000

It certainly goes without saying amongst locals that properties of this calibre rarely present themselves to the market, and when they do, they certainly don't...

Priced to Sell!

.324 Lawrence Road, Alumy Creek 2460

House 4 1 14 $799,000

It certainly goes without saying amongst locals that properties of this calibre rarely present themselves to the market, and when they do, they certainly don't...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!