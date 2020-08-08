Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland is now closed to 14 million Australians - and police say they’ll be vigilant in monitoring who enters the state.
Queensland is now closed to 14 million Australians - and police say they’ll be vigilant in monitoring who enters the state.
News

142 people turned away as border shuts

by Kathryn Bermingham
8th Aug 2020 11:12 AM

Queensland has now shut its borders to 14 million Australians, after closures were this morning extended to everyone entering from New South Wales and the ACT.

Those travelling from Victoria are also barred from entering the state in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Police said 142 have been turned away at the border at Coolangatta because they did not meet the requirements to enter the state.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler, speaking to reporters near the checkpoint, said that number included 18 Queensland residents.

He said entering the state was now "the exception rather than the rule" and there would be consequences for those caught flouting the system.

"Those people who lied on their border declaration passes, and we've charged a number of them, they'll find themselves before court," he said.

"Instead of getting an on-the-spot fine of over $4000, they'll find themselves in court, facing a fine of up to $13,000 and/or six months imprisonment.

"It's a really serious offence."

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as 142 people turned away as QLD border shuts

border ban coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POSTPONED: Yamba Pro-Am the latest casualty of COVID-19

        Premium Content POSTPONED: Yamba Pro-Am the latest casualty of COVID-19

        Golf Queensland Government decision leaves coastal golf club with no choice on eve of tournament

        Bobcats embark on new journey after seven year hiatus

        Premium Content Bobcats embark on new journey after seven year hiatus

        Soccer Seven years after the Bobcats’ last FFNC home game, the competition returns to...

        • 8th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
        MAX CRUS: Not happy, Karen

        Premium Content MAX CRUS: Not happy, Karen

        Opinion ‘No, Karen take a chill pill or a stiff drink, get off your popular pedestal and...

        Redmen fly-half goes toe to toe with former Wallaby

        Premium Content Redmen fly-half goes toe to toe with former Wallaby

        Rugby Union Smidt is ready to rise to the challenge against a former international and Super...

        • 8th Aug 2020 10:00 AM