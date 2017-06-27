15: Crowd favourite wins crown

AN IRON horse of country racing in the 1990s, Akwazoff was a regular feature at the July Racing Carnival and a popular winner of the Grafton Cup in 1997.

Ridden by country hoop Garry Baker, Akwazoff's record-breaking win in the Cup was a win for the people and one wildly supported by the spectators.

Trained by Merv Corliss in Tamworth, Akwazoff was a seven-year-old when he scored from Dannemora and Mack 'N Me.

The gelding had placed third the previous year and was third again in 2000 as a 10-year-old.

But it was the pace at which he won that impressed the crowd with the cult favourite breaking the Grafton Cup race record at the time, finishing in a blistering 2.25.76.

Corliss rated the 1997 Grafton Cup win as the big gelding's best in a long career, and he rated the larrikin gelding as a topline stayer.

"He was one of the best,” said Corliss in 2011. "I wish I had another around like him now.”

It was almost the race that was not going to be run with Corliss only aiming the stable star at the Grafton feature event after he won the Gunnedah Cup earlier in the year.

Akwazoff won the Gunnedah feature with 63.5kg, then went and won a Quirindi Open with 69kg and then charged into the Grafton Cup with 55kg.

Akwazoff finished a widely travelled career with 36 wins and just $419 short of $500,000 in prizemoney for Tamworth-based owners Neil and Mia Latimer. As well as the Grafton Cup he also won a Lismore Cup, two Armidale Cups, a Gunnedah Cup, Quirindi Cup, Walcha Cup and a Country Cup run at Randwick. "He was one of the best,” said Corliss, who rated the 1997 Grafton Cup win as the horse's best.

After racing, Akwazoff became a mounted horse in the NSW police force and died of a sudden heart attack in 2011 at age 22.