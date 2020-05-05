Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RULES STILL APPLY: Despite some restrictions being lifted, social distancing regulations are still in place.
RULES STILL APPLY: Despite some restrictions being lifted, social distancing regulations are still in place.
News

More than $20k in fines handed out at Bowen hostel party

Anna Wall
5th May 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PARTY at Bowen Backpackers has landed 15 people in hot water, with Bowen Police issuing fines for breaching of public health orders.

The backpackers reportedly held a party at the Bowen Backpackers hostel on Saturday, May 2.

Bowen Police said they were called to the hostel about 10.30pm on Saturday and on arrival found a number of people who were not complying with health and social distancing restrictions.

Each of the backpackers was reprimanded with a $1334 fine for failure to comply with a public health order.

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said it was important to remind people that social distancing rules had not changed, despite the easing of some restrictions on May 1.

Sgt Shepherd said social distancing laws would still be strictly enforced and anyone caught ignoring the rules would be liable for penalties.

bowen backpackers bowen police station coronavirus covid-19 non-compliance fine queensland police servce
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Virtual tour of $7.6M gallery extensions

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Virtual tour of $7.6M gallery extensions

        Council News Director Niomi Sands takes DEX subscribers on personal tour through the gallery site in the midst of its $7.6 million renovation

        WOAH BABY: What a time to be born

        premium_icon WOAH BABY: What a time to be born

        Parenting A beautiful new child born within COVID-19 crisis makes all the anxiety worth...

        IN COURT: 29 people to appear in Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 29 people to appear in Grafton court today

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today, May 5

        Calls to relax restrictions grow louder by the day

        premium_icon Calls to relax restrictions grow louder by the day

        News MPs find common ground on reopening clubs as one talks up his new ‘prison tatt’