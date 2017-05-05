23°
News

15-hours of preschool a week for all local children

5th May 2017 11:30 AM
Working parents will welcome today's pre-budget announcement by the Federal Government.
Working parents will welcome today's pre-budget announcement by the Federal Government. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALL local children will be able to access 15-hours of preschool a week under a new agreement made by the Turnbull Government for early childhood education.

He said more than 2225 children in our community were set to reap the benefits of the additional $2.7 million funding announced by the Government for preschool education.

"We're focused on ensuring children in our community and across Australia have the best possible start to their education," Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

"We know that a quality preschool education is essential for laying the foundations for successful learning, including transition to full-time school and future school success.

"That's why we're delivering $2.7 million for the 2225 pre-schoolers in our local community."

"Our commitment means certainty that all children in the year before school will continue to have access to 15 hours of preschool a week (600 hours a year) in 2018.

"Combined with the landmark child care reforms we passed through Parliament earlier this year, this announcement will make child care and early learning more affordable and accessible for Australian families."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast federal budget 2017 federal government kevin hogan preschool funding

$1.4m for suicide prevention in Clarence Valley

$1.4m for suicide prevention in Clarence Valley

DURING a visit to Grafton today, Minister for Mental Health Tanya Davies announced more than $1.4 million for a suicide prevention initiative

Tourism surge as Clarence hits million mark

Brooms Head is one of the Clarence Valley attractions that helped entice more than one million visitors to the region in the 12 months to December 2016.

Clarence Valley topped a million visitors for the first time in 2016

Safe space announced for Clarence Valley youths

(Back row) Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Minister for Mental Health Tanya Davies, The New School of Arts president Avery Brown, Clarence Youth Action's Jeremy Jablonski and New School of Arts general manager Skye Sear at the announcement of $170,000 of NSW Government funding for youth safe spaces in Grafton and the Lower Clarence.

NSW Minister for Mental Health makes funding pledge

Saffin sentenced to 14 years in jail over Lismore sex attack

Edward 'Ned' Saffin leaves Lismore Court House ahead of sentencing for his involvement in an armed robbery. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Former MP's son eligible for parole in 2025

Local Partners

Charity ride central in Grafton this week

LYCRA-CLAD cyclists have inundated Grafton this week as multiple charity rides pass through the city.

15-hours of preschool a week for all local children

Working parents will welcome today's pre-budget announcement by the Federal Government.

Turnbull Government offers response to working parents call for help

9 things to do this week

The fireworks go off as the action of sideshow alley continues at the Grafton ShowPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Check out what's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Archibald Prize heading to Grafton Regional Gallery

Archibald Prize 2016 winner "Barry" by Louise Hearman. The winner and finalists from the 2017 competition will arrive at the Grafton Regional Gallery in early 2018.

EXCLUSIVE: Rockstar of art exhibitions coming to Clarence

Wedding chaos makes it to the stage

There Goes the Bride at the Pelican Playhouse.

There Goes The Bride is chaotic, but everything about it works.

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Games of Thrones spin-offs are coming because US broadcaster HBO has signed four writers to explore additional shows for the most popular series in its history.

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Erin’s TV tears: ‘I’m devastated’

“We’re very devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation”: Molan.

THE Footy Show’s Erin Molan addressed her week of drama.

Archibald Prize heading to Grafton Regional Gallery

Archibald Prize 2016 winner "Barry" by Louise Hearman. The winner and finalists from the 2017 competition will arrive at the Grafton Regional Gallery in early 2018.

EXCLUSIVE: Rockstar of art exhibitions coming to Clarence

Unlimited Potential

30 - 34 Skinner Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 AUCTION

Already an established hive of activity and return clientele this commercial building offers two shop fronts (leased as a restaurant and clothes shop) plus two...

Investors dream property available in Maclean central.

2/13 Rannoch Avenue, Maclean 2463

Town House 3 2 1 $350,000

Rannoch Avenue is a very important location for many residents in Maclean. Not only does it provide one of the best locations to reside, it is also where many of...

LIQUIDATION SALE #1

27 - 29 Skinner Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 1 AUCTION

Located in the busy hub of central South Grafton you will find this large building, packed with charm and long term tenants! There is prime street frontage for the...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 $450,000

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

7,289m2 Dovedale Residential Site

32 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000 Plus...

Perfect for the developer or to build your dream home. A seven (7) lot subdivision (STCA) has been recommended by the surveyors with lot sizes of, 1- 713m2, 2...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $412,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Unit

15b Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $335,000

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 $730,000

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

Large Residential Block Must Be Sold

22a Cypress Street, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Approximately 4797m2 allotment. Battleaxe access from Cypress Street creates extra privacy. Capable ... Friday 5th May...

Approximately 4797m2 allotment. Battleaxe access from Cypress Street creates extra privacy. Capable of dual occupancy development subject to council...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Market confidence sky high in Grafton

44 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill sold at the Elders April/May Auction Night on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017.

Auction results indicate property market continues to rise

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Vibrant venue to go under the hammer

30 - 34 Skinner Street, South Grafton, which houses The Naked Bean cafe and pre-loved clothing store Nice Rack is up for sale through Elders Real Estate Grafton.

Six properties up for auction tonight

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!