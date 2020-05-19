Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 15-year-old is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in Darwin overnight
A 15-year-old is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in Darwin overnight
Crime

15-year-old in custody over alleged stabbing death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE and WILL ZWAR
19th May 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-year-old boy is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in the Bagot Community in Darwin overnight.

Officer in Charge of Major Crime Unit, Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Stephens said the two boys were known to each other and said others may be called upon as witnesses.

Officer in Charge of Major Crime Unit, Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Stephens will give an update on the death at the Bagot Community.

Posted by The NT News on Monday, 18 May 2020

"It's believed both persons were known to each other but the exact nature of the relationship is yet to be established," he said.

"There were a number of people present, as it is a community where a number of people live ... as to how closely involved people are or aren't, that's still to be determined."

Det Sgt Stephens said it wasn't known if the alleged offender was a member of the Bagot Community.

Earlier today police said a 15-year-old was taken to hospital overnight with a stab wound to his chest.

The teen later died in hospital.

Police said a knife was found at the scene.

Originally published as 15-year-old in custody over alleged stabbing death

court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLOSE THE ROADS: Will coronavirus change streetscapes?

        premium_icon CLOSE THE ROADS: Will coronavirus change streetscapes?

        News Grants for bike paths and improved pedestrian access praised by Business NSW

        HIGHWAY CRASH: Two people trapped, traffic at standstill

        premium_icon HIGHWAY CRASH: Two people trapped, traffic at standstill

        News PHOTOS: Northbound traffic is currently at a standstill, while southbound traffic...

        Coronavirus NSW: Regional travel announcement ‘imminent’

        premium_icon Coronavirus NSW: Regional travel announcement ‘imminent’

        Information here is some good news for NSW residents

        Maclean High School’s O’Neill leading the way

        premium_icon Maclean High School’s O’Neill leading the way

        News The star student achieved an exemplary award for her standout Leadership...