15 YEARS, 15 WINS: Grafton’s golden girls win big at Tamworth

The McClymonts accept their two Golden Guitar awards in 2021.

It’s now 15 wins in 15 years for Grafton’s country superstars The McClymonts as they added two more Golden Guitars to their tally over the weekend



With a reduced ceremony due to COVID amid the cancellation of the Tamworth Country Music Festivals, the sisters took their tally of Golden Guitars to 15, with wins in the Best Group, and Best Contemporary Album for their release Mayhem to Madness.

In accepting their award, they said they had grown up listening to contemporary country music, and were glad to represent the category

“That’s the country we connect to, and we feel so honoured to win this award for contemporary album,” Sam said.

“We’re so excited for the future of country music.”

On taking out the second award, the trio paid tribute to their immediate family, and to their parents Peter and Toni.

“We’ve been singing together, and we wouldn’t be here without our beautiful parents Peter and Toni,” they said.

“They loved country music … and they saw that we loved it so much and loved to sing together, they let us roll with it.

“Mum would pack us up every weekend, and dad would stay back in the shop to pay for it all.

“We wouldn’t be here without them.”

As for their year, they said that border closures had made it a tough year without seeing each other.

“I was in Queensland,” Sam said. “And it made us realise how much we love singing together and how much we missed it.

“And it reignited this passion and fire to make music and make it together.”

“It’s a bloody great job.”

With only a couple of “terrible” Zoom sessions over the pandemic, the trio played three straight shows before the awards, with Brooke’s voice showing the effects of singing after a long break.

“I’m a bit hoarse,” she said. “We are definitely not gig fit.”

The night was dominated by independent country artist Fanny Lumsden, who took out six Golden Guitars, including best album for her release “Fallow”

