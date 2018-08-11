Menu
Clothes found on the remains of a man found in Iluka in 2003.
News

15 years without an identity

by Caitlan Charles
11th Aug 2018 2:10 PM

WHEN the remains of a missing person are found, the family get some answers as to where their loved ones have gone. But in the case of a set of remains found in Iluka in the early 2000s, someone's family never got their answers.

In August 2003, human remains were discovered by Landcare workers sin the Iluka Rainforest Nature Reserve, they have never been identified.

The remains were sent to the United States for forensic testing, which found them to be a male, aged between 18 and 50. But even fifteen years later, Coffs/Clarence Police District Detectives are still searching for the identity of the man.

The remains are believed to have been there for at least 12 months prior to their discovery.

The images attached are the clothes found with the body.

The man wore a size 35/89cm jeans and an unofficial Ecko Unlimited shirt.

If you believe you know who he is call Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command on 02 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

