15 years without an identity

WHEN the remains of a missing person are found, the family get some answers as to where their loved ones have gone. But in the case of a set of remains found in Iluka in the early 2000s, someone's family never got their answers.

In August 2003, human remains were discovered by Landcare workers sin the Iluka Rainforest Nature Reserve, they have never been identified.

The remains were sent to the United States for forensic testing, which found them to be a male, aged between 18 and 50. But even fifteen years later, Coffs/Clarence Police District Detectives are still searching for the identity of the man.

Clothes found on the remains of a man found in Iluka in 2003. Contributed

The remains are believed to have been there for at least 12 months prior to their discovery.

The images attached are the clothes found with the body.

The man wore a size 35/89cm jeans and an unofficial Ecko Unlimited shirt.

If you believe you know who he is call Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command on 02 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.