Photographer Adam Hourigan saw Brisbane couple Yanisa Tasu and Franco Onate's Kombi with a great view of the Yamba New Years midnight fireworks at the top of Yamba hill and decided to create a piece of multiple exposure art for them having a kiss to ring in the new year. The couple are from Brisbane, and are travelling in their newly rebuilt Kombi up and down the coast, stopping at Yamba to celeb

2020 New Year’s Eve will have a distinctly different feel to it from many, with authorities asking people to have a low-key event and celebrate from home.

With that, we’ve gathered more than 150 photos of how we’ve celebrated throughout the area over the last few years.

From impressive fireworks displays to just having a good time, see if you recognise anyone, or yourself in these photos.