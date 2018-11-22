1500 new police coming across state

THE NSW Government has announced there will be 1500 new police officers across the state in a move that is the biggest influx of recruits in more than 30 years.

Former Grafton detective and now president of the Police Association of NSW, Tony King, said he was pleased that police management will be consulting their members on the ground to determine where they go.

"It's a good thing for the state ... and we have a commitment from the Government that our members on the ground will be consulted,” he said.

Mr King said Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis had been a driving force behind the scenes to attract more police.

Mr Gulaptis used a speech in Parliament on September 26 pledging his support for more police and is thrilled the Government is delivering.

"Our police have a tough job protecting our communities and this boost - the biggest increase in 30 years - is a win for our local police and the community,” Mr Gulaptis said after the announcement.

"The 1500 extra police will benefit every single community across NSW, including the North Coast, thanks to a record investment of $583 million by the Liberals and Nationals Government.

"While the allocation for the North Coast is an operational matter and yet to be determined, I am confident we will get our fair share.”

The Premier's office confirmed that each LAC, including Coffs/Clarence, will be allocated one specific child protection and one elder abuse officer in the intake.

"They are there to help protect the most vulnerable in our community,” Mr King said.