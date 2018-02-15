$15,000 fine for company working on new jail site

Some waterways near the construction site of the new Grafton jail at Lavadia were inundated with sediment laden water when a sediment basin failed.

Some waterways near the construction site of the new Grafton jail at Lavadia were inundated with sediment laden water when a sediment basin failed. Melissa Doyle

A COMPANY working on the new Grafton jail site has been fined $15,000 after one its sediment control basins failed following heavy rain.

The NSW Environmental Protection Agency issued John Holland Pty Ltd, which is responsible for the construction of the new Grafton Correctional Centre at Lavadia, east of Grafton, with the fine following heavy rain late last year.

An EPA release revealed it had issued John Holland with an Environment Protection Licence in July 2017, which contained a range of conditions to control the pollution of water, air and land from construction activities at the site.

In October 2017 the EPA received notification from John Holland that one of the site's sediment basins had structurally failed following heavy rainfall.

EPA officers inspected the construction site and surrounding properties and found John Holland had failed to act for three months in implementing critical elements of its Erosion and Sediment Control Plan, a condition of its licence.

This included the incomplete construction of each of the five sediment basins on site and resulted in the uncontrolled discharge of highly turbid water into Deep Creek and the Coldstream River catchment.

The EPA fined John Holland $15,000 for failing to comply with its Environment Protection Licence conditions, including the requirement to implement an Erosion and Sediment Control Plan for the construction site.

EPA regional director for north branch, Adam Gilligan, said John Holland was aware of its licence requirements and had sufficient time to implement its Erosion and Sediment Control Plan since the licence was issued in July.

"The impacts of John Holland's failures are unacceptable,” Mr Gilligan said.

"The EPA stresses the importance for construction companies to properly plan and implement erosion and sediment control works at all construction sites.

"Sediment-laden waters can smother aquatic plant life and impact the ability of fish and organisms to survive. Polluted water can also impact on downstream water users and livestock.”

Penalty notices are one of a number of tools the EPA can use to achieve environmental compliance including formal warnings, official cautions, licence conditions, notices and directions and prosecutions.

The Daily Examiner has contacted John Holland for a comment and will update this story when it comes in.