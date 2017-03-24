$150,000 worth of drugs removed from Clarence Valley

CROPPED: Forty mature marijuana plants, with an estimated street value $80,000, were allegedly seized by police during a search warrant on an Iluka Rd house yesterday.

THREE search warrants have resulted in the removal of a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine and crystal methylamphetamine from the Clarence Valley community.

Three search warrants were conducted across the region yesterday, in a joint response from the Target Action Group and Yamba and Maclean units, with assistance from police attached to Grafton Police Station.

At 11.30am, police executed a search warrant at a unit on Heber St, South Grafton.

Police allegedly seized six grams of crystal methylamphetamine, half a gram of cocaine, and 60 grams of marijuana. The drugs have a combined estimated potential street value of $7600.

At 2.30pm, police then executed a search warrant at a premises on Back Kings Creek Rd in Lawrence, where 13 cannabis plants were allegedly found growing in a hydroponic (indoor) setup.

According to police, they have a potential estimated street value of $55,000.

A 45-year-old man at that premises was arrested at the scene and taken to Grafton Police Station where he has been charged with cultivating and possessing cannabis.

He was given bail to appear at Grafton Local Court on April 24.

Around 3pm, police then executed a search warrant a premises on Iluka Rd, The Freshwater, where they located 40 mature marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $80,000, as well as 135 grams of marijuana leaf with a potential street value of $3375.

CROPPED: Forty mature marijuana plants, with an estimated street value $80,000, were allegedly seized by police during a search warrant on an Iluka Rd house yesterday. NSW Police

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said all up, drugs with an estimated potential street value of almost $150,000 have been stopped from entering or affecting the community.

"It is a good day when we can improve the safety of the community by taking a large amount of dangerous drugs like cannabis, ice and cocaine away," he said.

"We are extremely pleased with the results from yesterday, but the thanks goes to the communities of the Coffs/Clarence who continue to understand how dangerous these drugs are to our safety and security, and provide us with quality information so that we can undertake these operations, and seize these drugs.

"Again, this shows us that locally cannabis is the gateway drug in our community, given its use alongside other drugs, and in this case ice and cocaine.

"We will continue to keep the throttle on in targeting cannabis and all other dangerous drugs, particularly as they continue to infect our kids and our communities."