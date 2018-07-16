$15,575 Grant will aid the Brush-tailed rock-wallabies

CLARENCE Valley Council will undertake a threat management project for the Brush-tailed rock-wallaby which is currently vulnerable to extinction with the new $15,575 grant by the NSW state government.

MP Chris Gulaptis said this grant tops up $17,500 provided earlier under the Government's Saving our Species program and complements $100,000 delivered late last year to save local koalas and coastal emus.

"We love our native animals here in the Clarence Valley so it is great the Liberals and Nationals Government is investing to keep the population going for future generations.

"If you visit the Shannon Creek Dam for a barbecue and a stroll, you might be lucky enough to spot a Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby, but remember to follow the rules - this is not just a sensitive natural habitat but also our water supply.”

The Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby characteristics include a long bushy, dark rufous-brown trail that gets bushier towards its tip. The wallaby is relatively small and muscular, which enables it to be fast and agile in its rocky habitat.

Mr Gulaptis said scientists had learned from the conservation work being carried out for this species that weeds and wildfires have had a significant impact on rock-wallabies in this region.

"This new funding will help us better manage both these threats and the knowledge gained from doing this can be applied to other populations of this species, right across NSW,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The NSW Government has invested $100 million over five years in the Saving our Species program which aims to secure as many threatened species as possible in the wild for the next 100 years.