16 Clarence Valley weddings with a difference

RECENTLY we called for our readers to post their favourite wedding photos to The Daily Examiner Facebook page.

We received an incredible response with more than 150 Clarence Valley couples sharing cherished memories of their special day.

We've put together a compilation of just a few of these magical moments - both new and old - to celebrate the good times right here in the Clarence Valley.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Have you recently tied the knot and would like to share your special day with our community as well as give a plug to that photographer who captured the essence of your wedding? Send a few photos, background about the newlywed couple, details of the wedding venue and how the day panned out to newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au for us to share on our Milestones page in The Daily Examiner every Wednesday.