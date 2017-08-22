16-month-old flown to Brisbane hospital after fall

A 16-month-old child has been flown to a Brisbane hospital after falling from a high chair.

Tasked by NSW Ambulance, the Westpac Helicopter attended a property in Lawrence with reports that a the child had fallen from a high chair and suffered a possible head injury.

The helicopter medical team have stabilised the child and are currently transporting the child to Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane, the condition of the child is reported as stable.

Flight time to Brisbane will be approximately one hour.