$1.6m clubhouse opens at Rushforth Park

Representatives from Rushforth Park Town Clubs (which includes Grafton United, Majos Football Club, Grafton City Soccer Club); South Services Gunners Soccer Club and Grafton Supa Oldies Soccer Club (SOS) were represented at the opening along with Clarence Valley councillors, council staff and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

IT’S taken more than half a century, but an old weatherboard shed at Rushforth Park has now finally been upgraded to a $1.6 million state-of-the-art facility that will benefit the grassroots of local soccer clubs.

Rushforth Park has been a football hub from juniors right through to senior levels and, after years of applications and planning, works are finally finished on the South Grafton complex.

The new facility includes two unisex change rooms, two referee rooms, competition office, storage space, accessible public amenities, two canteens as well as a huge community space and a first aid room.

The project was funded through the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund ($500,000) and Clarence Valley Council ($1,134,135).

With community sport restrictions having just been relaxed, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis declared at a ceremony on site it was a great time to open the new clubhouse.

“Soccer – or football as the true believers call it – continues to grow in popularity for both boys and girls across the country and that is why the Nationals in NSW Government have invested $500,000 in this building,” Mr Gulaptis said.

It follows earlier NSW grants totalling more than $400,000 for lighting upgrades on the fields.

Mr Gulaptis said that since last weekend, more than one parent may now attend community sporting activities although physical distancing measures of at least 1.5 metres must be maintained between people that are not from the same household.

“This is great news for all those families who have been wanting to see their kids do what they love,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Representing Clarence Valley Council, Cr Arthur Lysaught said council invested more than $1.1 million into the new clubhouse.

“It is an exciting development for the community offering a range of high quality facilities accessible for the whole community,” Cr Lysaught said.

“The more people we can get active the better. Having a community clubhouse such as this brings people together.

“These social interactions are invaluable and help to improve the health and wellbeing of all those involved.

“It has been years in the planning and has been delivered one month ahead of schedule and on budget.”