$16m theft: ‘Fake prince’ to be kicked out of Queensland

QUEENSLAND'S fake prince, Joel Morehu-Barlow, is set to be released from prison within hours and will be ushered on board a flight to New Zealand today.

The Kiwi fraudster - who claimed to be a member of the Tahitian royal family - was jailed for 14 years for the "audacious" theft of $16 million from Queensland Health over a four-year period.

He was given a five-year non-parole term that ended in December 2016, but remained an inmate at Wolston Correctional Centre until today.

It is understood Australian Border Force officers will escort Barlow on the plane and home to New Zealand where he is expected to live with his mother.

Barlow, 44, whose real name is Hohepa Hikairo Morehu-Barlow, pleaded guilty to five fraud and three drug offences in 2013 after siphoning money meant for charity into his own accounts. He was aged 38 at the time of his sentencing.

He used the money to fund an extravagant party lifestyle, buying a luxury waterfront home in New Farm and filling it with designer furniture and expensive art.

Joel Morehu-Barlow is to be extradited to New Zealand.

He had two Mercedes Benz cars, bought lavish gifts for friends and colleagues and threw parties with thousands of dollars' worth of liquor.

The fraudster, who had a "troubled" upbringing in a small New Zealand town, became a VIP customer at Brisbane's Louis Vuitton store where staff would close their doors so he could shop in private.

"He told friends, acquaintances and work colleagues that his extravagant lifestyle resulted in him being a member of the Tahitian royal family, which gave him access to a trust fund," court documents state.

"In some documents he gave his title as HRH."

When the fraud was uncovered, authorities seized and catalogued his possessions and sold them at auction - among them a Louis Vuitton surfboard, a $25,000 case of Hennessy XO Cognac, Hermes garden tools and a $95,000 Bang & Olufsen television.

The unsophisticated fraud was made worse by the revelation that Barlow had lied about his university qualifications and had been convicted of fraud in New Zealand.

Barlow appealed his sentence, arguing it was "manifestly excessive" given around $12,000,000 was able to be recovered through asset sales. This amount was reduced by costs, including legal and Public Trustee fees. Barlow's appeal was unsuccessful.

WHERE THE FAKE PRINCE SPENT HIS STOLEN MONEY:

Moray Street Property Purchase $6,165,915.40

Cash Withdrawals $592,946.43

Travel and Accommodation $1,129,396.92

Louis Vuitton purchases $636.740.14

Motor Vehicles $319,272.41

Libertine Parfumerie Costs $212,823.09

Artwork $199,937.29

Space Furniture $189,893.80

Clothing $143,461.38

Bang & Olfuson $103,975.00

David Jones $85,013.45

Flowers (The Flower Trap) $74,338.20

Brisbane Jetskis $43,900.00

Restaurants & Food $54,540.71

Rent $73,265.00

Watches of Switzerland $30,605.00

Mount Blanc & The Pen Shop $16,707.16

Fusion Cycles $14,574.95

Unvouched Transfers And Withdrawals $646,013.43

Transfers to Barlow ANZ Debit Card $410,290.00

Balance of Expenditure $1,298,395.82

Total Expenditure $12,442,005.58