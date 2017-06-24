17: Racing called off during WW2

ALL QUIET: The betting ring at Clarence River Jockey Club was packed at 1939, but from 1942 to 1945 it was empty, with racing called off during the Second World War.

IN THE 160 year history of the July Racing Carnival, the only time it has not run was from 1942 to 1945 during the Second World War.

The Clarence River Jockey Club received criticism in 1915 for racing, with opponents believing it was immoral for sport to be played in times of war, however The Daily Examiner's racing writer, The Pirate, argued that to abandon racing would do nothing to help the war effort, but it would increase the suffering by throwing people out of work.

It was a different situation in 1942, where the very real threat of invasion from approaching Japanese forces changed Australia's attitudes towards the war, and resources had to be preserved for defence forces. Petrol rationing limited travel to all but essential journeys, which restricted visiting spectators and competitors.