17 venues you can spend $100 worth of free vouchers
The NSW Government's Dine and Discover vouchers are on their way, and already many businesses in the Clarence Valley are signing up to take advantage of the free feeds and shows.
The scheme works by offering four $25 vouchers to each person over the age of 18, of which two can be used for dining in at restaurants, cafes, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs from Monday to Thursday.
The other two vouchers can be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues. These can be used seven days a week.
The scheme has been trialled in various locations across the state and is expected to be available here by the end of the month.
In the meantime, here's a list of all the places that have already signed up as part of the scheme in the Clarence Valley.
If there were any we've missed, please let us know at dailyexaminer@news.com.au
To use the vouchers, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/dine-discover-nsw-vouchers-address-check and check if you are eligible. If so, follow the prompts through your ServiceNSW account to activate the vouchers.
Dining voucher venues
Grafton
- Smiles Cafe
- Toast Espresso
- Flame Trees Cafe & Cakery
- Village Green Hotel
- Clocktower Hotel
- Grafton District Services Club
Junction Hill
- Blue Goose Hotel
South Grafton
- Clarence Kitchen Collective
- Subway South Grafton
- Australian Hotel
Maclean
- On The Bite
- Maclean Hotel
Yamba
- Pacific Hotel
- McDonalds
- Yamba Golf and Country Club
- Laneway Lunchbox and Espresso Bar
Iluka
- Club Iluka
Discover voucher venues
- Saraton Theatre, Grafton
- Yamba Cinema