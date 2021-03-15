17 venues you can spend $100 worth of free vouchers

Find out where you can spend upcoming Dine & Discover vouchers in our area.

The NSW Government's Dine and Discover vouchers are on their way, and already many businesses in the Clarence Valley are signing up to take advantage of the free feeds and shows.

The scheme works by offering four $25 vouchers to each person over the age of 18, of which two can be used for dining in at restaurants, cafes, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs from Monday to Thursday.

The other two vouchers can be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues. These can be used seven days a week.

The scheme has been trialled in various locations across the state and is expected to be available here by the end of the month.

In the meantime, here's a list of all the places that have already signed up as part of the scheme in the Clarence Valley.

To use the vouchers, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/dine-discover-nsw-vouchers-address-check and check if you are eligible. If so, follow the prompts through your ServiceNSW account to activate the vouchers.

Dining voucher venues

Grafton

Smiles Cafe

Toast Espresso

Flame Trees Cafe & Cakery

Village Green Hotel

Clocktower Hotel

Grafton District Services Club

Junction Hill

Blue Goose Hotel

South Grafton

Clarence Kitchen Collective

Subway South Grafton

Australian Hotel

Maclean

On The Bite

Maclean Hotel

Yamba

Pacific Hotel

McDonalds

Yamba Golf and Country Club

Laneway Lunchbox and Espresso Bar

Iluka

Club Iluka

