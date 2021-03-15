Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Find out where you can spend upcoming Dine & Discover vouchers in our area.
Find out where you can spend upcoming Dine & Discover vouchers in our area.
Entertainment

17 venues you can spend $100 worth of free vouchers

Adam Hourigan
15th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NSW Government's Dine and Discover vouchers are on their way, and already many businesses in the Clarence Valley are signing up to take advantage of the free feeds and shows.

The scheme works by offering four $25 vouchers to each person over the age of 18, of which two can be used for dining in at restaurants, cafes, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs from Monday to Thursday.

The other two vouchers can be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues. These can be used seven days a week.

The scheme has been trialled in various locations across the state and is expected to be available here by the end of the month.

In the meantime, here's a list of all the places that have already signed up as part of the scheme in the Clarence Valley.

If there were any we've missed, please let us know at dailyexaminer@news.com.au

To use the vouchers, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/dine-discover-nsw-vouchers-address-check and check if you are eligible. If so, follow the prompts through your ServiceNSW account to activate the vouchers.

 

Dining voucher venues

Grafton

  • Smiles Cafe
  • Toast Espresso
  • Flame Trees Cafe & Cakery
  • Village Green Hotel
  • Clocktower Hotel
  • Grafton District Services Club

Junction Hill

  • Blue Goose Hotel

South Grafton

  • Clarence Kitchen Collective
  • Subway South Grafton
  • Australian Hotel

Maclean

  • On The Bite
  • Maclean Hotel

Yamba

  • Pacific Hotel
  • McDonalds
  • Yamba Golf and Country Club
  • Laneway Lunchbox and Espresso Bar

Iluka

  • Club Iluka

 

Discover voucher venues

  • Saraton Theatre, Grafton
  • Yamba Cinema

More Stories

clarence events coronavirus clarence coronavirus stimulus package dine and discover voucher nsw government saraton theatre yamba cinema
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEAVY RAIN: What to expect in the Clarence this week

        Premium Content HEAVY RAIN: What to expect in the Clarence this week

        Weather All eyes are on the upper reaches of the Clarence River as falls predicted to be heavy and constant all week.

        What got the Clarence talking this week?

        Premium Content What got the Clarence talking this week?

        News From a barrage of council bashers eager to give a Thumbs Down to a Thumbs Up for...

        Meet the team: Daily Examiner to host free morning tea

        Meet the team: Daily Examiner to host free morning tea

        Community We will take you through how to make the most of your local news

        Crowds flock back to track for Blues, Brews and BBQs

        Premium Content Crowds flock back to track for Blues, Brews and BBQs

        Life PHOTO GALLERY: First major social event at Clarence River Jockey Club proves...