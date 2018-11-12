$17k power bill saving helps Norco farmer buy more cows

SAVING TILL THE COWS SOME HOME: Dairy farmer and Norco chairman Greg McNamara urges everyone to take the 5in5 energy switch and save comparison. He is pictured with fellow Norco director, Leigh Shearman.

SAVING TILL THE COWS SOME HOME: Dairy farmer and Norco chairman Greg McNamara urges everyone to take the 5in5 energy switch and save comparison. He is pictured with fellow Norco director, Leigh Shearman. Alison Paterson

"EVERYONE, residents and businesses, should give this a go - we have saved over $17,000 in energy costs."

Norco chairman Greg McNamara said he was delighted his family farm had made a significant saving as part of the NSW Business Chamber's 5in5 campaign, which offers a free energy comparison-and-switch service to make sure they're on the best energy plan, saving money and reducing operating costs.

Mr McNamara said when he was approached by the NSW Business Chamber, he figured he had nothing to lose and everything to gain.

"It was really simple. The Chamber gave me a call said they could help us make some savings," he said. make some savings.

"We submitted our most recent bill and they said they could save us $17,000 or $18,000, which is a couple of cows and a few (more)."

A bemused Mr McNamara said he gave the third party the green-light, and they quickly responded with a deal he could not refuse.

"They came back with a quote on savings and I said, 'these numbers are too big, if the current provider can't match then we are off to the new provider'," he said.

"This was a couple of months ago."

Now Mr McNamara is urging everyone to give the energy saving comparison a go.

NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers Regional Manager, Jane Laverty, said Australia has some of the highest energy prices in the world and, with energy bills set to rise even further.

She said the 5in5 campaign aims to save businesses and residents across NSW an estimated $5 million on their annual energy bills over the next five weeks via the campaign's free energy comparison-and-switch service to make sure they're on the best energy plan.

"The Chamber's last two Business Conditions Surveys identified that 90 per cent of businesses in NSW rank affordable and reliable energy as a top concern," she said.

"We've already trialled our new free comparison service and we were shocked to discover that 8 out of every 10 businesses that signed up were not on the best deal."

Mrs Lavery said the average estimated saving is more than $1,800 on annual energy bills.

Information https://energy.nswbusinesschamber.com.au/5in5.