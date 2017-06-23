22°
#18: Gai claims a third Grafton Cup

23rd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
TRIFECTA: Blake Shinn rides Bonfire to victory at Clarence River Jockey Club in 2015 to hand trainer Gai Waterhouse her third Grafton Cup.
TRIFECTA: Blake Shinn rides Bonfire to victory at Clarence River Jockey Club in 2015 to hand trainer Gai Waterhouse her third Grafton Cup.

IN THE lead up to the 2017 July Carnival we count down the event's top 20 greatest moments of all time. Number 18 features a rare trifecta from thr 'First Lady' of Australian racing.

DESPITE never having greeted the Clarence River Jockey Club track, Gai Waterhouse has enjoyed a most successful 'long distance' love affair with Grafton.

When Blake Shinn rode Bonfire to a track record victory in 2015, the 'First Lady' of Australian racing became the first trainer since Pat Nailon in 1946 to win a third Grafton Cup, adding to previous wins with Rocking On (2006) and Queenstown (2014).

At Grafton, Waterhouse has more than carried on a legacy set by father and Australian racing hall of famer Tommy Smith.

Smith's love affair with the Grafton Cup was a tumultuous one at best. It began with his first attempt in 1946, when he saddled up Bragger, the horse that set him on the path to becoming Australia's best ever thoroughbred trainer, in the July stayer's feature.

Bragger, ridden by one of Australia's greatest ever jockeys George Moore, was heavily backed to start second favourite but bled during the race and finished last.

It was actually not until two decades later that Smith, a regular visitor to Grafton, won his first and only Grafton Cup with the aptly-named stayer Carnival.

Luckily for Waterhouse, it took her half the time to emulate her father's success at Grafton, and just a decade to to triple the effort.

COVER STORY: Exclusive with three-time Grafton Cup winning trainer Gai Waterhouse in On Track, inserted into The Daily Examiner tomorrow.
COVER STORY: Exclusive with three-time Grafton Cup winning trainer Gai Waterhouse in On Track, inserted into The Daily Examiner tomorrow.

You can read more about Waterhouse's long distance love affair with the July Carnival in annual racing magazine On Track, free inside tomorrow's The Daily Examiner.

Also in this edition we talk to this year's special guest jockey Gary Moore on the fast track to fame while we pay tribute to fashionista Helen Pullen whose amazing outfits graced the Grafton racecourse across five decades.

There's also the latest winter racing fashions from Grafton Shoppingworld and $10,000 worth of prizes up for grabs in their Fashions on the Field competition.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  gai waterhouse julycarnival2017 on track

