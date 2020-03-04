$18 Kmart find bargain lovers adore

Aussie fashion fans are losing their minds following the release of an $18 slip skirt by Kmart.

The satin midi skirt, which comes in an on-trend shade of chocolate brown, features a polka dot print and falls just past the knee.

The hype around skirt has been fuelled by Australian fashion blogger Tina Abeysekara, who runs the popular Instagram account Trash To Treasured.

Recently Tina shared a series of snaps showcasing herself along with five other women wearing the skirt in several ways.

The stylish looks included brunch casual, school run, office wear and evening.

"Welcome to the first Outfit Roulette," Tina captioned her post. "Each of us has been randomly assigned a styling challenge. For today's hero piece, this @kmartaus spot midi skirt."

Helen James behind the account i_heart_kmart added a long-sleeve grey top and a cross-body bag as a way to give the skirt a touch of street cred. Picture: Instagram/i_heart_kmart

Rachel, who blogs under the champagnesilvousplait, showed how well the skirt worked with trainers and a white tee. Picture: Instagram/champagnesilvousplait

She wrote: "I've styled it for 'Night Out' with trending one-shoulder top @cottonon and a simple block heel."

Her page has since been flooded with scores of comments from fashion fans delighted with the look.

"This skirt reminds me so much of the dress Vivian wears to the polo in Pretty Woman," one said.

While another added: "So many great ways to style that piece. Love it."

Tina Abeysekara, the woman behind the popular account Trash to Treasured, revealed how well the skirt worked as evening wear. Picture: Instagram/Trashtotreasured

Online commenters have likened the Kmart skirt to the dress Julia Roberts wears in Pretty Woman, pictured here with Richard Gere.

Savvy shoppers taking to the post, which was also shared to four other Instagram accounts, were quick to comment on the budget price.

"Wow! $18, that's super affordable when you need a new outfit and great for keeping within budget."

Another added: "Love it! I actually thought it was a Witchery skirt."

A third said: "Love this look. Just goes to show you don't have to spend a lot of money on clothes to still look stylish."

Bloggers Linda and Leanne of thiswiththis showed how well the skirt worked as a snappy lunch outfit. Picture: Instagram/thiswiththis

Jo from icurvy added heels, a white shirt and a shoulder bag to create the perfect office ensemble. Picture: Instagram/icurvy

The skirt appears to be available in-store and online.

Last year, Tina, an influencer who boasts 98,100 fans, shared a snap to Instagram of herself wearing a flattering midi dress from Kmart, and shortly after chaos ensued.

"I can see this $25 @kmartaus frock flying off the rack," the 33-year-old blogger wrote.

"Feels fab, stretchy waist and breastfeeding friendly - what's not to love?"

She added that she'd styled the dress with a pair of the store's $8 white pumps and that it was a "generous fit".

Tina's post swiftly gathered 2991 likes as well as 215 comments from fans who said they loved the polka dot dress and simply had to get their hands on it.

One said: "I am loving this dress. Perfect colour and those polka dots."

While another said: "Kmart ban lifted" before a third chimed in saying: "I'm loving this dress too! I have it in a 10 and it's quite roomy though."

Many commenting on the post at the time said the dress had sold out in-store and online.

News.com.au has contacted Kmart for comment regarding the availability of the midi polka dot skirt.