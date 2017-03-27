18 months jail for attack on man in own lounge room

A 60-YEAR-old man who kicked and punched a man in his Grafton home, causing multiple facial fractures, has been jailed for 18 months.

Robert Karl Huber, of South Grafton, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, when he appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

The court heard that Huber had visited the home of the victim and became involved in an argument which prompted the victim to ask him to leave.

The victim had then called Grafton Police to warn them of what had happened.

Just after this call Huber returned to the victim's house and began arguing with him.

The police evidence said Huber then kicked his victim in the side of the face, then punched him around the chin area six to eight times.

The victim ran next door to a neighbour who called the police. The neighbour saw the accused running out of the victim's house.

Police caught Huber not long afterwards in Oliver St, where they noted his right arm and clothing with blood on them.

Police said Huber initially denied the attack when police picked him up.

When police arrived at the victim's home around 3pm, they noted large swelling to his jaw and cheek.

Doctors at Grafton Base Hospital found the victim had multiple facial fractures to the left side maxillary sinus and zygomatic arch.

In sentencing Huber Magistrate Robyn Denes said there were significant aggravating factors, including the attack occurred in the home of the victim.

"It's also significant that you left, but then you came back," Ms Denes said.

"It's not saying there was any planning on your part, but it shows that you were going back to finish the job, as it were."

Ms Denes said Huber's record was chequered with some significant offending earlier in his life.

"You were not in trouble for a long period, which could indicate by the age of 60, like most people, you had changed your pattern of aggressive behaviour. Clearly that's not quite the case."

The magistrate sentenced Huber to 18 months jail with a non-parole period of 12 months.

He is eligible for release on January 24, 2018.