19 jobs available in the Clarence Valley right now

Reception and Administration Officer Grafton

Social Futures is a community, not-for-profit organisation that works to achieve social justice in regional Australia by supporting collaboration, encouraging action and helping people to take control and live well.

The position is for a part-time reception and administration officer and forms part of the People and Quality team. The People and Quality team has an emphasis on excellent customer service and providing a high level of support, guidance and advice to all levels of the organisation in relation to their corporate support needs.

To view a position description and apply online please visit our website at: http://socialfutures.org.au/about/employment

Applications Close: 5pm Friday, June 16, 2017.

For inquiries, contact Kathy Klem on 0400 967 587.

Out of Home Care Caseworker

An opportunity exits to join Abcare as a Caseworker in Out of Home Care (OOHC). The key responsibilities of the role is the delivery and continued improvement of an OOHC service and program implementation for Aboriginal people and the Aboriginal community.

The position is 38 hours per week that requires the ability to work independently whilst meeting prescribed health and activity outcomes. Salary package of $63,000 to $68,000. Package includes annual salary, employer's contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading.

The successful candidate will be required to provide a Working with Children Clearance and be subject to National Police Check.

To apply for this position, you must obtain an information and application package from

Ms Natasha Farahar on 02 56158300 or via email tash@abcare.org.au.

Closing Date: 4pm Monday June 19 2017.

Accounts Clerk

The Clarence River Fishermen's Co-operative is currently seeking to hire an accounts clerk to work in our Maclean Office.



This position will be predominantly Accounts Payable processing and control, but will also include the back up of other accounts staff as required. As this is a small office the willingness and ability to perform General Office assistance is essential, this may include Accounts Receivable, reception duties, stationary monitoring & order, cash management & banking.

The role will be part-time to begin with; with the possibility of permanent employment at some stage, workload dependant. The working hours will be 8am to 4pm three days per week. An immediate start is available for the right candidate.

We require someone with the relevant experience, capable of working as part of a team and independently.

If you believe you meet the above criteria please submit a written application and current resume to: tgordon@crfc.com.au.

Closing date: June 9, 2017.

Plumber

A full time plumber position is available for a fully qualified plumber or a third or fourth year apprentice plumber to join an expanding team. We are a well established, locally owned, family run business based in the Clarence Valley.

Please email resumes to mitch_w85@telstra.com.

Disability Worker

A part time disability worker is required to work with an active adult with a physical disability.

Duties:

High level personal care

Domestic duties

Experience desirable but not essential

Flexible, easy-going and agreeable nature a must

Applicants must live in Grafton area and be willing to work early mornings & evenings.

Please send resumes to: jobvacancies@live.com.au,

PO Box 591, Grafton NSW 2460 or call 0422 828 156 for more information.

Farm Executive Operational Manager

Located in Chatsworth, Workforce Partners is seeking a farm executive operational manager handling a mixed farming operation, with an established dry land sugar cane farming business with newly prepared paddocks ready to plant a macadamia nut orchard and in the process of establishing a cattle herd and feed for the meat market.

The position is on an executive level and would be ideal for someone who has previously managed or owned a farming operation.

Duties include:

Management of the day to day activities of the farming operation as well as seasonal labour and contractors.

Optimise yields, proactively responding to tree health and pest and disease issues, establishing a new macadamia nut orchard, planting, growth and harvesting of the sugar cane crops and managing a small herd of cattle for the meat market.

Ensure orchard, cattle and sugar cane crop management records are accurately captured and retained.

Manage infrastructure, buildings, and equipment.

Assist with the marketing of crops and cattle.

Follow the link in order to apply for the position.

Excavator Operator

An experienced excavator operator is required on a casual basis in Grafton. For details call Louie on 0418 390 000.

Truck Drivers

Jim Pearson Transport has full-time positions available for MC & experienced HC licenced drivers to operate out of our Grafton depot site. Our business is linehaul transport and operates on the east coast of NSW with depots in Grafton, Port Macquarie, Taree, Sydney and Brisbane. Wages are highly competitive with the advantages of a modern fleet.

If you are interested please contact Charlie on 0402 014 915 or email to drivertraining@jimpearson.com.au.

Early Childhood Educator

Clarence Valley Anglican School at Grafton is looking for a full-time Early Childhood Diploma trained educator.

Applications Close: 4pm Friday June 9, 2017.

More information about this role can be found on the school website: www.cvas.nsw.edu.au.

Applications should be addressed to: The Principal, Clarence Valley Anglican School, PO Box 500 Grafton NSW 2460

Or by email to: principal@cvas.nsw.edu.au

Crane Operators, Dogmen and Riggers

Wicks and Parker is a trusted, locally owned, family run business which has been well established in the Clarence Valley since 1927. We are currently looking for experienced and reliable Crane Operators, Dogmen and Riggers to join our expanding team on various projects.

Applicants are required to hold appropriate tickets relating to the role in which they are applying for.

This includes but is not limited to the following:

MR Licence

White Card

DG - Dogging

RI - Rigger

Must hold a valid Crane Operators ticket / licence

For more information please contact Martin Wicks on 02 6642 4138 or email your resume through to cranes@wicksandparker.com.

Medical Receptionist

South Grafton Medical Centre requires the need of two casual reception staff to cover its permanent staff's rostered days off and any additional hours as required.

Knowledge of preferred but not essential:

Best Practice Software

Medicare item numbers

Reception experience in General Medical Practice

First Aid Certificate and CPR Training (or view to obtain)

Please send your resume with references to Louise Carter email: pm@sgmc.net.au

Installers

Clarence Coast Blinds are looking for the service of a competent installer for our blinds, awning, shutters, and curtains. Based in Grafton Industry experience is desirable but would also consider applicants from trade background.

The successful applicate must:

Be able to troubleshoot and find solutions

Be able to install blinds, awnings, shutters, curtains

Be able to communicate with people of all levels

Be a self-starter and can work unsupervised

Take pride in the quality of their work

The successful applicate will receive onsite training in installation techniques and procedures.

Apply by email to the Manager, Clarence Coast Blinds: ccblinds@exemail.com.au.

Health and Safety Officer

Clarence Valley Council is seeking applications for a Health and Safety Officer (Systems), based in Grafton.

Enjoy flexible work arrangements, 9 day fortnight, access to additional leave, study support and more, $59,365 - $70,794 + super.

Go to www.clarence.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 6643 0850.

Council is an EEO employer and indigenous people are encouraged to apply.

Legal Officer

Clarence Valley Council is looking for a Legal Officer on a full-time basis. Join us on the beautiful NSW north coast, enjoy flexible work arrangements, 9 day fortnight, access to additional leave, study support and more.

Legal Officer $71,052 - $84,730 + super. Located in Grafton.

Go to www.clarence.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 6643 0850 Council is an EEO employer and indigenous people are encouraged to apply.

Property Coordinator

Join the Clarence Valley Council on the beautiful NSW north coast, enjoy flexible work arrangements, 9 day fortnight, access to additional leave, study support and more.

Property Coordinator $71,052 - $84,730 + super. Located in Grafton.

Go to www.clarence.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 6643 0850. Council is an EEO employer and indigenous people are encouraged to apply.

Senior Coordinator

Join the Clarence Valley Council on the beautiful NSW north coast, enjoy flexible work arrangements, 9 day fortnight, access to additional leave, study support and more.

Senior Coordinator (Registered Nurse) $66,649 - $79,480 + super. Located in Maclean.

Go to www.clarence.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 6643 0850. Council is an EEO employer and indigenous people are encouraged to apply.

Breakfast Cook

A breakfast cook is required for a motel in the Grafton area on a casual basis. Experience is essential. Please send your resume to arthurath@yahoo.com.

Concreters and Formworkers

Experienced concreters and formworkers are wanted for an immediate start for the Pacific Motorway Upgrade in the Grafton/Ballina area.

Grey card B80 training desirable

Email Resume to dnagle@formcon.com.au.

HC Truck and Dog Driver

Full-time position as a HC truck and dog driver is available. Must have White Card and two years truck and dog experience.

Flexible attitude with an immediate start.

Please send cover letter in the first instance to admincem1@bigpond.com.