19: Loveable lout steals hearts of Grafton

IN THE lead up to the 2017 July Carnival we count down the event's top 20 greatest moments of all time, in the second installment we look at Takeover Target's 2004 glory.

WHILE the winner's list of the Ramornie Handicap reads like a who's who of topline sprinters, not many can hold a candle to the fame and fortune of Takeover Target.

The people's champion, was the pride and joy of former Queanbeyan taxi driver Joe Janiak and stole the hearts of Grafton in 2004.

He came to the July Carnival on the back of five straight wins and was an early $2.90 favourite in the time-honoured Ramornie Handicap despite drawing a wide Barrier 14.

Janiak always had faith in his horse; a noble steed who most people thought would never make it to the races let alone reach the heights he did.

"He did it tough in the Ramornie," Janiak reminisced to The Daily Examiner in 2014. "A lot of people said it was the best Ramornie field in years. He had no reason to win that race.

"He was four wide yet he still managed to win. I was concerned during the run when he was wide. It took a special horse to win like he did."

His reception on returning to scale was thunderous. The horse and Janiak won over Grafton.

But it was the redoubtable gelding's work after his Ramornie glory that stands him head and shoulders above the field.

After the July Carnival Janiak received a $1 million offer to sell Takeover Target. But he was not willing to part with his best mate.

Takeover Target was spelled after his Ramornie win before Janiak set him for a hit-and-run visit to the Melbourne Spring carnival, to claim the Group One Salinger.

"Winning the Salinger was very special to me. It was my first Group One and showed Takeover Target could match strides with our best sprinters. I'll always remember that," Janiak said.

Group One wins followed in the Lightning Stakes, the Newmarket, Sprinter's Stakes in Japan, Doomben 10,000, Krisflyer International in Singapore, the TJ Smith Stakes and Goodwood Hcp. In the summer of 2008, the baldly faced icon also won two major races in Perth to add to his wins in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Takeover Target campaigned in England four times winning the Group Two King Stand Stakes on his first overseas campaign. Janiak was resplendent in top hat and tails among the toffs of British racing.

Takeover Target won 21 of 41 starts and earned $6.02 million. Not bad for a horse that was all but written off before his first race start.