July Carnival Countdown: 1999

FASHIONS ON THE COURSE 1999: Best dressed woman Annette Brotherson (centre) with friends Mascha Wearing (left) and Julie Glover. The Daily Examiner

THE FASHIONS just kept getting better each year according to the judges of the Fashions of the Course at the 1999 Grafton Cup.

Annette Brotherson, winner that year, was bucking the trend with a lovely black and golf outfit.

Judges said many of the entrants donned animal prints and boots.

In the Grafton Cup, what was a last- minute $12,000 purchase at the Queensland Magic Millions sales turned out to be the biggest windfall of Bowral cardiologist Jack Woolridge's life. As a yearling, the best pundits in Australian racing said Count Scenario would never race.

Count Scenario wins the 1999 Grafton Cup. The Daily Examiner

But after more than 12 months in the paddock, his biggest win came in the 1999 Grafton Cup, when Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Chris Munce stormed from the back of the field to a memorable 1/2 length victory from champion Grafton stayer Wawerri.

Eyes to Spy storms home ahead of the Pimpala Prince in the 1999 Ramornie Handicap The Daily Examiner

Newscastle speedster Eyes to Spy became the first mare to win the Ramornie Handicap in more than a decade after a late burst of speed saw her swamp her rivals in the shadow of the post.

It was the biggest win in the training career of Peter Dombkins, who had left life as a racing steward five years earlier to follow in his father's footsteps as a trainer.

WINNERS

Grafton Cup: Count Scenario; T: Harold Norman; J: C Munce

Ramornie Handicap: Eyes To Spy; T: Peter Dombkins; J: C O'Brien

Fashions of the Course: Annette Brotherson