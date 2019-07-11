1D star shocks with naked photo shoot

Liam Payne has bared it all on Instagram.

Liam Payne has stunned fans with a totally naked picture.

Photographer Mert Alas shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of the 25-year-old former One Direction star sitting in his director-style chair with no clothes on.

Captioning the snap: "Get of my chair @liampayne #berlin #comingsoon", Merts' 1.4 million followers went wild over the risque shot.

Liam's fans wrote more than 4000 comments in just two hours after it was uploaded.

"I wish I was a chair so he could sit on my face," one posted, while another told the photographer: "You're doing gods work."

Liam, who has a two-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy, recently made headlines after revealing his collaboration with HUGO on a new fashion line.

His nude photo will probably come as a welcome relief to fans after some of his questionable fashion choices.

The star's interesting outfits even prompted critics to call the wannabe urban musician more Ali G rather than Jay Z.

At the beginning of 2018, the singer posted a now-deleted picture of himself with his middle finger sticking up as he donned red Mona Lisa tracksuit bottoms and a denim jacket.

He captioned the shot: "You can only get jet lag from a jet, the rest of y'all have got plane lag. #NoF**ks."

One fan shot back: "Can someone please come and collect Liam Payne? He's had a Capri Sun and he's acting up to impress the year sevens again."

However, the What Makes You Beautiful singer opened up on his unique choices when it comes to his wardrobe - admitting he often donned certain things to 'annoy' people.

"I've got a long way to go before I could be considered a style icon", he told the Evening Standard.

"There's a shot of me wearing this furry thing with no T-shirt and sunglasses on - inside - and red jogging bottoms. I don't know what was going on that day.

"I think there was a part of me that enjoyed that the way I was dressing was annoying people - I was like, I'm going to get abused whatever I wear."

