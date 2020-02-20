22 offenders busted in potential $3.5m ice drug bust

Police conducting searches at a home on Hardacre St in Wandal on February 19. The vehicles were later impounded.

UPDATE 9AM THURSDAY: 22 OFFENDERS have been charged on a range of 58 offences as part of Operation Romeo Kazoo which saw 3.2 kilos of ice seized across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said more than $100,000 of cash was seized along with 1/2 kilo in cannabis.

Multiple vehicles, boats, motorcycles and earth moving equipment were also seized.

Two of the offenders are facing court today.

UPDATE 2PM: MORE THAN three kilograms of ice has been seized as part of an eight-month long police operation targeting an organised drug syndicate in Central Queensland.

A land search at Yeppoon uncovered 2kg of ice buried on a property, with a further 1.2kg also seized by police as part of the operation.

The 3.2kgs has an estimated potential street value of $3.5 million.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said Operation Romeo Kazoo began in June 2019 and involved Rockhampton detectives along with assistance from the state drug squad and state firing squad and was closed today.

He said three main persons of interest were in custody and believed to be the drug syndicate "ringleaders".

Police conducted searches in properties and related vehicles early this morning at addresses in Hardacre St at Wandal, Edenbrook Dr in Parkhurst and Forbes Ave in Frenchville.

A number of motor vehicles, heavy equipment and motorbikes were towed away from the properties under police direction to be impounded.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said it would be alleged they were proceeds of crime through drug sales.

Around $40,000 cash was also located along with some other smaller amounts yet to be calculated.

"The operation has been quite protracted, great work from our local drug investigators here, they have worked around the clock to detect these persons," he said.

"It's very pleasing we have taken a large amount of ice off the streets again and these three persons are in custody.

"It was very successful operation in regard to the seizures and the evidence have been able to gain."

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said it couldn't be determined at this stage how long the drug syndicate had been operating for.

Evidence so far suggests the drugs were allegedly distributed throughout Central Queensland.

A person of interest was also located at an Emerald hotel and was taken to the Rockhampton watch house to assist with police enquires.

The man, who is from Rockhampton and was working in Emerald, has not been charged yet.

It was confirmed this afternoon 2kg of ice had been located at Lammermoor.

Yeppoon SES volunteers assisted local police in the land search for the drugs.

No one has been arrested in relation to the Yeppoon seizure at this stage.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the Rockhampton drug investigation unit had invested "eight months of their lives to detect these people".

"That drug (ice) there is a very serious drug, it has a number of mental and social health problems throughout the world and it's very pleasing to get that quantity of drugs out of Central Queensland before it hit the streets," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"The quantity alone is huge, the fact they were operating in an alleged organised syndicate and dealing with large quantities of cash in property and drugs would indicate there is a high level of criminality.

"We're really happy and hope we can see a significant reduction in drug related offences within the Rockhampton community."

The three alleged offenders are expected to face Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.

UPDATE 1PM: A FURTHER 2kg of ice has been seized following an ongoing search at Yeppoon this morning.

The SES assisted police with the land search for the drugs.

In total, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey estimated the drugs had a potential street value of $3.5 million.

No further arrests have been made at this stage.

INITIAL: MORE than 1kg of the drug ice has been seized and three people arrested as part of a series of raids across three properties in Rockhampton this morning.

Police claim the drugs had a potential street value of $1 million.

The ice seized in raids across Rockhampton on Wednesday, February 19 vanessa jarrett

The raids were in relation to the closure of Operation Romeo Kazoo.

Police conducted searches in properties and related vehicles from around 6am at addresses in Hardacre St at Wandal, Edenbrook Dr at Parkhurst and Forbes Ave in Frenchville.

Police search vehicles at a Forbes Ave address in relation to a drug raid.

The dog squad also attended the properties.

A Holden Cruze was impounded from the Forbes Ave address.

A number of vehicles and motorbikes were towed away from the properties under police direction to be impounded.

Police conducting raids at Edenbrook Dr, Parkhurst.

The Edenbrook Dr property was involved in a drug raid in June 2018 where a cannabis plant hydroponic was found.

A man allegedly linked to the raids has also been located at an Emerald hotel and was taken to the Rockhampton watchouse.

Police forced entry to the Forbes Ave home.

The three alleged offenders are expected to front Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.