$1m boost for Ulmarra's riverside precinct

NOT FORGOTTEN: Members of Ulmarra Village Inc and students from Ulmarra Public School gather at Bailey Park as Clarence Valley Council plans for the riverfront redevelopment. Adam Hourigan

THE redevelopment of Ulmarra is one step closer as councillors voted unanimously to set aside $1 million for the project.

Speaking to his motion to adopt the Ulmarra Riverside and Precinct Plan and transfer $1 million into a reserve for its development, Cr Richie Williams said despite recent "uncomfortable and unpopular” decisions, there was light at the end of the tunnel for the historic town.

Cr Williamson explained the intent of the move was not to immediately spend $1 million but rather to get a detailed design and leverage the money to attract outside investment, likening the task to the biblical tale of Jesus feeding the 4000.

"The community of Ulmarra can take some assurance that there is a million dollars of seed funding set aside for their park and with that seed funding we will get cracking as soon as we can.

"And the great challenge is to turn that one million dollars into 8.4 million dollars.

"It is a bit like the loaves and fishes story.”

"If you get the planning done and get it right, it is much easier to attract state and federal funds for a project,” Cr Williamson said.

Ulmarra Village Incorporated president Steve Pickering praised the decision and recognised the effort of councillors, council staff and the community in achieving such an important and positive outcome.

He said he was optimistic but was pleasantly surprised by the level of support offered at Tuesday's council meeting.

"I think this is a great decision, and will be a turning point for Ulmarra. We lost our pool but it is time to look forward. The precinct plan will be amazing for the whole community.”

"I was expecting some money might be put in but nowhere near the amount agreed to.”

The adopted concept plan featured a wide range of improvements and redevelopments for the historic riverside town and if implemented in full would cost up to $9 million.

The part earmarked for the first detailed design would be an upgrade to Bailey Park, estimated to cost $900,000, and it was clear councillors listened to Cr Karen Toms' suggestion it should be upgraded first.

The plan also included provision for a revamp on Coldstream St, pontoons and walkways on the water and a redevelopment of the showgrounds to allow for a recreational vehicle campsite adjacent to the site.