Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
Health

$1m in dividends to fund indigenous health

31st Oct 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 2:38 PM

One million dollars in unclaimed dividends from health insurer nib will be used to help fund health programs for Indigenous Australians.

In what's believed to be a first for corporate Australia, nib shareholders voted to change the company's constitution in 2017 to allow dividends unclaimed for five years to be transferred to the nib foundation, rather than going to the government.

The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

"We believe more needs to be done and we feel we have a responsibility to play our part," said nib foundation executive officer Amy Tribe.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        McClymonts return home for special Jacaranda Thursday

        premium_icon McClymonts return home for special Jacaranda Thursday

        Whats On Ahead of their special One Acoustic Night gig at the Saraton Theatre, Molly and Brooke McClymont share what Jacaranda Festival means to them

        REVEALED: What's left to do on new Grafton bridge

        premium_icon REVEALED: What's left to do on new Grafton bridge

        News Transport NSW lists what's left and dispels rumours

        Meet this year's Jacaranda Festival baby

        premium_icon Meet this year's Jacaranda Festival baby

        News Tradition continues for first born after Jacaranda Queen crowning

        Jacarok back where it belongs

        premium_icon Jacarok back where it belongs

        Music The amazing line-up set to rock a stage never seen here before

        • 31st Oct 2019 3:00 PM