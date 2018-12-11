Menu
The search is over: Mackay's mystery millionaire finally claims his prize
$1M lotto winner ignored calls, thought they were spam

Ashley Pillhofer
by
10th Dec 2018 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:21 PM
THE Mackay man who won more than $1 million in last weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto admitted he was ignoring Golden Casket's phone calls because he thought they were spam calls from an insurance company.

Golden Casket has been trying to get in touch with the newbie millionaire to inform him of the win for over a week.

The Mackay resident held one of the four division one winning entries nationally in last weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw; each entry took home a division one prize of $1,004,705.27.

"I thought it was insurance mobs bothering me, so I wasn't answering the phone," he said.

"I put in for one of those comparison quotes, and they haven't stopped calling me!"

The man only clued onto his luck when he saw a Facebook post about Golden Casket, who had been searching for a millionaire in Mackay.

"I saw something on Facebook about a Mackay person who wouldn't answer their phone, so I had a look at the app and realised I better call Golden Casket back," he explained.

"I thought, oh my god! I think I've won $1 million dollars.

The anonymous winner said he might consider an early retirement but would need more time to decide exactly how he'll spend his $1 million windfalls.

"I will probably pay off the house," he said.

"I wouldn't mind learning to sail and buying a boat. I could imagine sailing off into the sunset.

"This has definitely changed my life, no more financial stress for me."

