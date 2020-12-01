$1M VIEW: From high seas to high above Maclean

Garry Tucker and his wife Moya in their nautical themed house in Riverwood Terrace Maclean

Garry Tucker and his wife Moya in their nautical themed house in Riverwood Terrace Maclean

THEIR house sits as a tribute to a lifestyle on the high seas, but they are no fair-weather sailors.

Sitting on one of the prime elevated blocks in Yamba, the dream house of boat builder Garry and Moya Tucker is now up for grabs.

The four-year-old hilltop sensation at 27 Riverwood Tce is a landmark double story home carefully crafted by the owners who sailed the seven seas and decided the best part of the world to live was overlooking Maclean.

Garry is a boat builder by trade, having spent most of his working life building large cruisers, yachts, and more recently, fishing boats.

The family sailed around the world on the last yacht that Garry built specifically for their needs in 1999.

Their kids were homeschooled while sailing and in the meantime visited most of the popular destinations around the world.

Toward the end of their travels, they had an encounter with pirates in Yemen who shot at their boat and caused damage which required them to return home for repairs.

"We were off the coast of Yemen in 1999 when we were attacked by pirates in fast speed boats with Russian automatic rifles which ripped about 40 holes in the boat's hull," Garry said.

"They stole money, food and even a computer monitor which they thought was a TV. But luckily didn't hurt us.

"We believe it was our young kids which saved us. True story."

The Tuckers moved to Maclean and set about creating this wonderful nautical inspired property - complete with a decorative keel on the veranda.

The design brief was to pay tribute to Garry's trade with various boating features throughout the home, while absolutely maximising the views on offer.

Garry and Moya esigned their home and spent two years overseeing its construction with the help of licenced builders.

Ray White Yamba principal Daniel Kelly said the exceptional attention to detail delivered in the house made it without doubt one of Maclean's finest homes.

"The commanding hilltop position here is one that guarantees some of the most spectacular views that you will find in the Clarence Valley," Mr Kelly said.

"As a professional boat builder, the current owner set out to create a home of bespoke building features that mirror those of the world's finest yachts. And the finished product is nothing short of impressive.

"Natural light is aplenty here as the high feature ceilings tower over the open plan living area where 180 degree views of the Clarence River and hinterland are enjoyed from almost every room.

"The visual impact of this space is felt from the second you step through the custom-built front door."

The triple car garage completes the package with room for three large cars while still having room for storage or the workbench.

"There is even a dumbwaiter to make getting the groceries directly from the car to the kitchen a breeze."

The Tuckers built their home around its magnificent stainless steel staircase with ironbark hardwood steps and a koi carp pond at the bottom.

"I always wanted to build a staircase like this," Garry said.

"You definitely can't use hardwoods on a boat as it's too heavy, you need lightweight wood, but this house won't sink, no way!"

The pair are now looking for their next adventure and will relocate to find another block so they can design their next project.

The property is to be offered for sale by negotiation, with the expectation it will likely hold a value of just in excess of $1 million.