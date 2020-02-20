$1mil Bushfire relief grant receives a $400k top up

The Clarence Valley Council is distributing more $1.4 million of government money to help build resilience in communities after the recent bushfires.

The Clarence Valley Council is distributing more $1.4 million of government money to help build resilience in communities after the recent bushfires.

A $1 MILLION bushfire relief grant from the Federal Government to the Clarence Valley has been topped up with another $400,000.

The extra money came so recently it forced a late addition to the Clarence Valley Council’s corporate governance and works committee agenda.

In line with the government guidelines, the council has provided a list of community works it will put in place to build community resilience in the face of natural disasters.

The projects funded are

$300,000 for 10 community halls in bushfire prone areas.

$300,000 to improve an apron area at the Grafton Regional Airport for emergency services vehicles.

$400,000 to fund a disaster recovery team to liaise between the government and the community during the recovery period.

General manager Ashley Lindsay said the extra money would be added to the works to be funded.

Councillors had some concerns about how the grants funds would be spent.

Cr Peter Ellem asked if the funding for community halls could be “amped up” to $40,000 a hall with the additional funding.

Mr Lindsay said funding for hall improvements had not been distributed evenly, but allocated to the highest need areas.

Cr Debrah Novak questioned if small businesses could benefit from the funding and if the hall improvements included solar power.

She also asked if the airport improvements would be open to other users.

Mr Lindsay said solar power for halls was a given and in the absence of emergency vehicles the airport apron would be available to the public.

Cr Karen Toms wondered what method the council used to arrive at the estimates it used.

Mr Lindsay said council had made its “best estimates”.

“The results will be in reports back to council and the government,” he said.