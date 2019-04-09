$2 billion cancer promise welcome regardless of poll result

HOPING FOR PET SCANS: Marie Spencer holds a picture of her sister who passed away this year from cancer.

FREE PET scans might have made a world of difference to one Clarence Valley resident who lost her sister to Cancer earlier this year.

After Bill Shorten made a commitment to invest $2.3 billion to make diagnostic tests such as PET scans free, Marie Spencer said the announcement was "fantastic” but also found it slightly bitter-sweet.

"Of course for our family it is too late, but thinking bigger picture, this would really help other families who are going through treatment for this terrible disease,” she said.

"A PET scan might have picked up my sister's cancer recurrence earlier.

"It is an expensive scan so if it is free then maybe it could make a difference to others.”

In a bold pitch to voters, Mr Shorten announced the Labor Party, if elected, would remove out-of-pocket costs for future patients by funding six million medical scans and three million specialist consultations.

The measures would also ensure the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme would cover the all cancer medications approved by an independent body.

Cancer has also had a lasting affect on Janita Cooper's life, after helping her husband Chris with his long battle with the disease.

She is now gives back to the community by organising charity events to raise money for other Clarence Valley families affected by the disease.

Mrs Cooper felt strongly that the changes should happen regardless of the election result, and reflected on her own experience of having to wait 18 months for financial assistance in her family's time of need.

"The new budget promises will be a relief for cancer sufferers and their families,” she said.

"All cancer treatments and medical expenses should be covered by Medicare and there should be no out-of-pocket expenses.

"Cancer is more common now than the common cold and why should patients and their families suffer financially when they are already struggling.”

And Ms Spencer, who had also been raising money with Grafton Whiddon Warriors, recognised the impact the changes would have on the financial stress felt by affected by the disease.

"I wished it had happened earlier, not only for us but for other family members who have been through it as well,” she said.

"My sister was her husbands carer, so when she got the terminal diagnosis she could no longer do that and had no income.”

"She had to cash in her in her super and a lot of the money went to treatment, the costs were astronomical.”