2: Cuban Song, the horse they couldn't beat

IN ITS 100 years of history the Ramornie Handicap has produced many timeless moments but none quite as good as when famed Brisbane gelding Cuban Song stormed his way to four consecutive victories in the 1930s.

Cuban Song was trained by Queenslander Neville Russell, who was a long- term supporter of the July Racing Carnival at Grafton.

The horse is now permanently remembered by the Clarence River Jockey Club - a stable complex attached to the Grafton Racecourse is named in the famed horse's honour.

Cuban Song first won the listed sprint as a crafty two-year-old in 1933 and then went on to claim it for the next three years, with a new jockey in the saddle each time he raced.

It was a stretch of consecutive wins to match that of Makybe Diva's three Melbourne Cups in a row and will likely never be equalled again as the sprint has become a highly competitive race since the early 1980s.

While several horses - Trovatore (1955, 56), Develope (1970, 71), High Classic (1980, 82), Credit Again (1986, 87) and more recently The Jackal (2007, 08) - have subsequently won two Ramornies, no horse has ever come close to Cuban Song's record.