Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Mackay region's mining industry has been bolstered after new exploration grants were made available by State Government and industry.
The Mackay region's mining industry has been bolstered after new exploration grants were made available by State Government and industry. Contributed
Business

$2 million in grants available for mining exploration

Mitchell Bazley
by
7th Dec 2018 2:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Mackay region's mining industry has been bolstered after new exploration grants were made available by State Government and industry to encourage businesses to find more minerals.

Almost $2million is out there for businesses to explore and uncover minerals in the resource rich area of Queensland's northwest.

Fifteen new exploration projects powered by 12 companies will be bolstered by the latest round of collaborative grants between industry and the State Government, which is part of the Collaborative Exploration Initiative.

The initiative backs private investment in unexplored parts of northwest Queensland by co-funding innovative projects.

The availability of new grants come after the Queensland Exploration Council's Annual Scorecard for 2018 revealed that coal exploration increased for the first time since 2011-2012 by 27 per cent.

Queensland's Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said the government would be opening tenders to explore 672 square kilometres of land in the Bowen and Eromanga basins. "As it gets harder and harder for explorers to find 'the next big thing', Queensland is investing in exploration," Dr Lynham said.

"This is a down payment on future jobs and business opportunities from Queensland's $63-billion resources sector."

Tenders for the grants will have to meet environmental, native title and other approval requirements before they are successful.

Resource Industry Network general manager Adrienne Rourke said the report was positive news for the resource sector. "It brings plenty of confidence to the market, it shows that investors are looking at positive futures and can see a market for exploration going forward," Ms Rourke said.

anthony lynham bowen basin mining mining exploration queensland exploration council queensland resources council
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    'See u when my blade is hanging out your neck'

    premium_icon 'See u when my blade is hanging out your neck'

    Crime GUILTY plea entered for threatening text messages after sending victim more than 100 messages and phone calls in two days.

    Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #11-14

    premium_icon Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #11-14

    News Pollies, a community group leader and a business owner named.

    'I was broken already, but this broke my heart'

    premium_icon 'I was broken already, but this broke my heart'

    News Grafton woman shares terrifying ordeal

    Local Partners