$2 per tyre: Grafton business digs deep for cancer

BRIDGESTONE Select Grafton is digging deep for people with blood cancer and their loved ones by donating $2 from every tyre sold over three days in March to the Leukaemia Foundation.

The tyre offer will run from March 15-17 as part of Bridgestone's fundraising for the World's Greatest Shave.

Scott Brereton, owner of Bridgestone Select Grafton, said the donations would help people with blood cancer and their families.

"We're extremely proud to be raising funds as part of the World's Greatest Shave this year and hope the local community will rally around us in support of the Leukaemia Foundation's vital work," Scott said.

"If you're in need of some new tyres there's really no better time to make a purchase."