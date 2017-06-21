20 community spaces available for hire

WITH the Grafton Community Centre being leased to Headspace, council have compiled a list of spaces that available for use.
1) Presbyterian Church
116 Oliver St, Grafton
Robyn Holloway 0437 993 993
Utilities include upper hall floor area of 190m2 including a stage. 150 chairs, 12 large light tables and a large screen, projector, computer and PA system. Basic kitchen facilities
Capacity 100-150
2) Grafton Scout Hall
1 North St, Grafton
www.graftonscoutgroup.com.au
Hirers need a current public liability certificate for $20m. $55 hire fee
Capacity 30
3) GDSC
105-107 Mary Street , Grafton
Promotions Manager (02) 6643 3200
info@gdsc.com.au
www.gdsc.com.au
Les Beattie Room $99 per day for conference venue or $33 per small room
Capacity 100-150
4) Salvation Army
Oliver Street, Grafton
Contact Captain Marty 0401 628 144
3 different rooms ranging from large to small. Kitchen available.
Capacity 30-80
5) Uniting Church
126 Prince Street, Grafton
Contact: Rev. James Annesley
6643 2099 Tue- Fri 9-5
Hall with kitchenette for hire. Phone to check availability. $12 per hour
Capacity 30
6) Grafton District Golf Club
Bent Street, Sth Grafton
P (02) 6642 2255
graftongolfclub@bigpond.com
www.graftongolf.com.au
Capacity : 150
7) South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club
1 Wharf Street, South Grafton
P: (02) 6642 1422
Conference Seating available admin@ssclub.com.au
8) Clarence River Jockey Club
Powell Street, Grafton
P: (02) 66422566
grafton@CRJC.com.au
From weddings, to charity dinners or private parties, the CRJC has a space to suit your needs and budget
Capacity 20 - 300
9) New Life Church
Corner of Prince & Arthur St, Grafton
Contact Josh: 0431345826
Church hall with kitchen or smaller youth hall, $5pp for small groups $160-200 for large groups.
Potential for weekly arrangement for regular groups.
Capacity : 120 - 160
10) Criterion Theatre
149 Oliver Street, Grafton
Contact: 0437 676 486
info@criteriontheatre.org.au
$40 half day
Capacity 80
11) Bent St Motor Inn
62 Bent Street, South Grafton
Alan & Lynda Peake
P (02) 6643 4500
Catering and Accommodation by arrangement
Capacity 20-30
12) South Grafton Bowls Club
1 Wharf St, South Grafton
Phone: (02) 6642 3104
Capacity 40
13) South Grafton Neighbourhood Centre - New School Of Arts
Skinner Street, South Grafton
Contact: (02) 6640 3800
office@nsoair.ngo.org.au
A variety of spaces available including a kitchen and large hall.
Capacity 60-100
14) Girl Guide Hall
Prince Street, Grafton.
Contact: Cynthia Corcoran
P: (02) 6642 1083 grafton_girl_guides@yahoo.com.au
Across from the tennis courts, next to the Ambulance Station.
Capacity 40
15) Sir Earle Page Library and Education Centre
Pound Street Grafton
P: (02) 6641 0101
3 x meeting rooms available, AV equipment available.
Capacity 30-95
16) Jacaranda Motor Lodge
Pacific Highway, South Grafton
Tony & Angie Stackhouse
P (02) 6642 2833
welcome@jacarandamotorlodge.com.au
www.jacarandamotorlodge.com.au
Capacity: 60
17) Espana Motel
34 38 Schwinghammer St
South Grafton
Rainer and Angela Michaliczac
P (02) 6642 4566
espanamotel@people.net.au
www.espanamotel.com.au
Capacity: 30-40
18) Crown Hotel
1 Prince St Grafton NSW
P: (02) 6642 4000
Situated in the heart of Grafton, on the banks of the Clarence River. There are two separate function areas suitable for small meetings and seminar groups.
Capacity: 30 - 80
19) Great Northern Hotel
76 Spring Street, South Grafton
Ken Upton
P (02) 6642 8811
greatnorthernhotel@live.com.au
Capacity: 50 - 300
20) Quality Inn
51 Fitzroy Street, Grafton
P (02) 6640 9100
manager.qualityinngrafton@bigpond.com
www.qualityinngrafton.com.au