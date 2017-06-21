22°
20 community spaces available for hire

Adam Hourigan
21st Jun 2017
WITH the Grafton Community Centre being leased to Headspace, council have compiled a list of spaces that available for use.

1) Presbyterian Church

116 Oliver St, Grafton

Robyn Holloway 0437 993 993

Utilities include upper hall floor area of 190m2 including a stage. 150 chairs, 12 large light tables and a large screen, projector, computer and PA system. Basic kitchen facilities

Capacity 100-150

2) Grafton Scout Hall

1 North St, Grafton

www.graftonscoutgroup.com.au

Hirers need a current public liability certificate for $20m. $55 hire fee

Capacity 30

3) GDSC

105-107 Mary Street , Grafton

Promotions Manager (02) 6643 3200

info@gdsc.com.au

www.gdsc.com.au

Les Beattie Room $99 per day for conference venue or $33 per small room

Capacity 100-150

4) Salvation Army

Oliver Street, Grafton

Contact Captain Marty 0401 628 144

3 different rooms ranging from large to small. Kitchen available.

Capacity 30-80

5) Uniting Church

126 Prince Street, Grafton

Contact: Rev. James Annesley

6643 2099 Tue- Fri 9-5

Hall with kitchenette for hire. Phone to check availability. $12 per hour

Capacity 30

6) Grafton District Golf Club

Bent Street, Sth Grafton

P (02) 6642 2255

graftongolfclub@bigpond.com

www.graftongolf.com.au

Capacity : 150

7) South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

1 Wharf Street, South Grafton

P: (02) 6642 1422

Conference Seating available admin@ssclub.com.au

8) Clarence River Jockey Club

Powell Street, Grafton

P: (02) 66422566

grafton@CRJC.com.au

From weddings, to charity dinners or private parties, the CRJC has a space to suit your needs and budget

Capacity 20 - 300

9) New Life Church

Corner of Prince & Arthur St, Grafton

Contact Josh: 0431345826

Church hall with kitchen or smaller youth hall, $5pp for small groups $160-200 for large groups.

Potential for weekly arrangement for regular groups.

Capacity : 120 - 160

10) Criterion Theatre

149 Oliver Street, Grafton

Contact: 0437 676 486

info@criteriontheatre.org.au

$40 half day

Capacity 80

11) Bent St Motor Inn

62 Bent Street, South Grafton

Alan & Lynda Peake

P (02) 6643 4500

Catering and Accommodation by arrangement

Capacity 20-30

12) South Grafton Bowls Club

1 Wharf St, South Grafton

Phone: (02) 6642 3104

Capacity 40

13) South Grafton Neighbourhood Centre - New School Of Arts

Skinner Street, South Grafton

Contact: (02) 6640 3800

office@nsoair.ngo.org.au

A variety of spaces available including a kitchen and large hall.

Capacity 60-100

14) Girl Guide Hall

Prince Street, Grafton.

Contact: Cynthia Corcoran

P: (02) 6642 1083 grafton_girl_guides@yahoo.com.au

Across from the tennis courts, next to the Ambulance Station.

Capacity 40

15) Sir Earle Page Library and Education Centre

Pound Street Grafton

P: (02) 6641 0101

3 x meeting rooms available, AV equipment available.

Capacity 30-95

16) Jacaranda Motor Lodge

Pacific Highway, South Grafton

Tony & Angie Stackhouse

P (02) 6642 2833

welcome@jacarandamotorlodge.com.au

www.jacarandamotorlodge.com.au

Capacity: 60

17) Espana Motel

34 38 Schwinghammer St

South Grafton

Rainer and Angela Michaliczac

P (02) 6642 4566

espanamotel@people.net.au

www.espanamotel.com.au

Capacity: 30-40

18) Crown Hotel

1 Prince St Grafton NSW

P: (02) 6642 4000

Situated in the heart of Grafton, on the banks of the Clarence River. There are two separate function areas suitable for small meetings and seminar groups.

Capacity: 30 - 80

19) Great Northern Hotel

76 Spring Street, South Grafton

Ken Upton

P (02) 6642 8811

greatnorthernhotel@live.com.au

Capacity: 50 - 300

20) Quality Inn

51 Fitzroy Street, Grafton

P (02) 6640 9100

manager.qualityinngrafton@bigpond.com

www.qualityinngrafton.com.au

