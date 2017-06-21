20 community spaces available for hire

Members of the Grafton Bridge Club get into the Bridge for Brains Challenge at the South Services Club.

WITH the Grafton Community Centre being leased to Headspace, council have compiled a list of spaces that available for use.

1) Presbyterian Church

116 Oliver St, Grafton

Robyn Holloway 0437 993 993

Utilities include upper hall floor area of 190m2 including a stage. 150 chairs, 12 large light tables and a large screen, projector, computer and PA system. Basic kitchen facilities

Capacity 100-150

2) Grafton Scout Hall

1 North St, Grafton

www.graftonscoutgroup.com.au

Hirers need a current public liability certificate for $20m. $55 hire fee

Capacity 30

3) GDSC

105-107 Mary Street , Grafton

Promotions Manager (02) 6643 3200

info@gdsc.com.au

www.gdsc.com.au

Les Beattie Room $99 per day for conference venue or $33 per small room

Capacity 100-150

4) Salvation Army

Oliver Street, Grafton

Contact Captain Marty 0401 628 144

3 different rooms ranging from large to small. Kitchen available.

Capacity 30-80

5) Uniting Church

126 Prince Street, Grafton

Contact: Rev. James Annesley

6643 2099 Tue- Fri 9-5

Hall with kitchenette for hire. Phone to check availability. $12 per hour

Capacity 30

6) Grafton District Golf Club

Bent Street, Sth Grafton

P (02) 6642 2255

graftongolfclub@bigpond.com

www.graftongolf.com.au

Capacity : 150

7) South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

1 Wharf Street, South Grafton

P: (02) 6642 1422

Conference Seating available admin@ssclub.com.au

8) Clarence River Jockey Club

Powell Street, Grafton

P: (02) 66422566

grafton@CRJC.com.au

From weddings, to charity dinners or private parties, the CRJC has a space to suit your needs and budget

Capacity 20 - 300

9) New Life Church

Corner of Prince & Arthur St, Grafton

Contact Josh: 0431345826

Church hall with kitchen or smaller youth hall, $5pp for small groups $160-200 for large groups.

Potential for weekly arrangement for regular groups.

Capacity : 120 - 160

10) Criterion Theatre

149 Oliver Street, Grafton

Contact: 0437 676 486

info@criteriontheatre.org.au

$40 half day

Capacity 80

11) Bent St Motor Inn

62 Bent Street, South Grafton

Alan & Lynda Peake

P (02) 6643 4500

Catering and Accommodation by arrangement

Capacity 20-30

12) South Grafton Bowls Club

1 Wharf St, South Grafton

Phone: (02) 6642 3104

Capacity 40

13) South Grafton Neighbourhood Centre - New School Of Arts

Skinner Street, South Grafton

Contact: (02) 6640 3800

office@nsoair.ngo.org.au

A variety of spaces available including a kitchen and large hall.

Capacity 60-100

14) Girl Guide Hall

Prince Street, Grafton.

Contact: Cynthia Corcoran

P: (02) 6642 1083 grafton_girl_guides@yahoo.com.au

Across from the tennis courts, next to the Ambulance Station.

Capacity 40

15) Sir Earle Page Library and Education Centre

Pound Street Grafton

P: (02) 6641 0101

3 x meeting rooms available, AV equipment available.

Capacity 30-95

16) Jacaranda Motor Lodge

Pacific Highway, South Grafton

Tony & Angie Stackhouse

P (02) 6642 2833

welcome@jacarandamotorlodge.com.au

www.jacarandamotorlodge.com.au

Capacity: 60

17) Espana Motel

34 38 Schwinghammer St

South Grafton

Rainer and Angela Michaliczac

P (02) 6642 4566

espanamotel@people.net.au

www.espanamotel.com.au

Capacity: 30-40

18) Crown Hotel

1 Prince St Grafton NSW

P: (02) 6642 4000

Situated in the heart of Grafton, on the banks of the Clarence River. There are two separate function areas suitable for small meetings and seminar groups.

Capacity: 30 - 80

19) Great Northern Hotel

76 Spring Street, South Grafton

Ken Upton

P (02) 6642 8811

greatnorthernhotel@live.com.au

Capacity: 50 - 300

20) Quality Inn

51 Fitzroy Street, Grafton

P (02) 6640 9100

manager.qualityinngrafton@bigpond.com

www.qualityinngrafton.com.au