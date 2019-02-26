20 middies and no headlights spell trouble for driver

DRIVING in Grafton at 1.55am with his headlights off was how one South Grafton man was busted for high-range drink driving earlier this year.

Chad Juvana Scott Poutai, 24, recorded a PCA of 0.159 after he was stopped by police on Fitzroy St on February 16 this year. Poutai told police roadside that he had consumed around 20 middies of XXXX between 4.30pm the previous afternoon and 1am, and was driving his friend back to a hotel to try to find his phone.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday, Poutai was convicted of high-range PCA, fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Magistrate Karen Stafford imposed an interlock order for 24 months.