$20 million ‘fresh start’ to 2021

Lotto: Tips and tricks that could win you millions

Powerball is offering $20 million this Thursday for the ninth time in 2020.

The Lott spokesperson Bronwyn Spencer said 2021 would really kick off with a bang if a lottery player took home Thursday's $20 million Powerball prize.

She said if someone won the division one prize, they will be paid on January 1.

"Many people are looking forward to a fresh start in 2021, and seeing $20 million land in your bank account on January 1 would be a great start to the year," she said.

The winner of tonight’s Powerball would see the money land in their account on January 1.

"That's the reality if someone takes out Thursday's division one prize. With prizes paid two weeks after the draw, they'll be seeing those extra zeros land into their bank account on the first day of the new year," she said.

"Imagine starting your 2021 $20 million richer. There is no doubt your plans would change. You could extend your festive season holidays indefinitely, travel across Australia in style or share it with your loved ones.

"To begin dreaming of how you would spend your 2021 as a multi-millionaire, you need to have an entry, so make sure you grab a ticket for your chance to win."

A $20 million win could change 2021 for the lucky winner.

To be in with a chance for the prize, punters chose their favourite seven numbers and a Powerball number ahead of the draw on Thursday night.

There are nine prize divisions in Powerball. You can win a prize with as little as two winning numbers plus the Powerball number in a single game.

To win the division one jackpot, your entry needs to match all seven winning numbers plus the Powerball number in a single game.

The last $20 million winner was unregistered, which means The Lott couldn't contact them to break the life-changing news.

The Lott reminds players to register their tickets.

It took five days for the winner to come forward to claim the prize.

"It's a great reminder for players to register their entry when they purchase their ticket so we can call them with the exciting news and their ticket is secure," she said.

So far the jackpot has been won four times at this level, which means if someone scores division one on Thursday's draw they will be the fifth $20 million winner for the year.

Of those who have won $20 million, two have landed in Victoria with New South Wales and Queensland each scoring one.

Will Victoria make it a trifecta this week? We'll just have to wait and see.

Originally published as $20 million 'fresh start' to 2021