$20 million grant program open for fishing in the Clarence

Fishing on the Clarence River could get a whole lot better with $20 million grants program open to support recreational fishing. Picture: Supplied

A $20 MILLION NSW Government grant program for recreational fishing has just opened and Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis says he wants the Clarence Valley to get its fair share.

"Every cent of this pot of money comes from recreational fishing licences so it is effectively our cash," Mr Gulaptis said.

"Previous rounds have funded infrastructure on the Richmond and Clarence rivers like pontoons and jetties."

"But you could also get a grant to improve a fishing habitat or put more into research."

"If you've got an idea that will support fish habitats and recreational fishing in our region, then please, I urge you to get your application in."

This round of funding closes on October 30 and is open to all in the recreational fishing industry, including clubs and organisations, community groups, and councils.

Funding guidelines and application forms are available at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au. Grant ideas can also be discussed by contacting DPI Fisheries on (02) 4916 3835 or by emailing recreational.fishingtrust@dpi.nsw.gov.au.