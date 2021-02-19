20 new jobs as Casino meatworks gets green light for project

The Northern Cooperative Meat Company has approval to build a new $5 million retail ready facility.

The Northern Cooperative Meat Company has approval to build a new $5 million retail ready facility.

The Casino meatworks' plans for a $5 million retail facility on the Summerland Way have been approved.

The development application was for a new building to replace an existing, smaller facility, and it will enable the Northern Cooperative Meat Company to dramatically increase the quantity of product for retail outlets such as Coles, Woolworths or Aldi.

The abattoir currently supplies about 20 tonnes of retail ready product every week.

Once the new facility is ready, they will be able to supply 100 tonnes per week.

It will also create at least 20 new jobs while supporting the ongoing employment of 800 meatworks staff and local contractors and suppliers.

Richmond Valley councillors voted on the plans at this week's council meeting.

Mayor Robert Mustow said being able to value-add to the products coming out of the meatworks was a "positive" move.

"It will make the business more sustainable and profitable," he said."

"Any employment that can be carried on will be great for that facility and our region."

Cr Daniel Simson agreed it was a good development for Casino.

"NCMC are a large employer in the town and this will only boost employment, (with) another 20-odd jobs in this facility and I think that this is another great thing for our community," he said.

According to the DA documents, the new retail ready facility will have new equipment installed and commissioned.

Staff at the building will receive packaged meat from the existing cold store, debox it, prepare retail ready portions and pack suitable for the retail market.

"The retail ready product will be packed into cartons, labelled and palletised prior to delivery to the existing cold store for distribution," the report stated.