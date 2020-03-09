Clarence Village has 20 new reasons to celebrate
WHEN it comes to designing a new residential aged care facility, even the tiniest aspect can make a huge impact.
"It's been designed as a home-like facility," chief executive officer of Clarence Village Duncan McKimm said.
"We've had a local artist create a series of works to trigger pleasant memories, and the garden is designed for people to easily wander around outdoors."
"We believe in the philosophy that we work in their home; they don't live in our work."
Clarence Village's Dougherty Villa officially opened their new 20-bed Waratah Wing on Saturday, though Mr McKimm said a handful of residents had already given it a test-drive.
Photos
"We moved them in just before Christmas but decided to move the grand opening to the new year," he said.
"It also provided a nice excuse to get everyone together to thank them for all the hard work they do here and acknowledge the patrons who have helped build this community."
With a combined age of 209, Clarence Village residents Win Jefferies and Doreen Sheehan were honoured to cut the ribbon and the cake, with a few cheeky laughs in between formalities.
"They've both been residents here for a combined 50 years," Mr McKimm said.
"When Win first moved into Clarence Village, I was only eight years old!"