Clarence Village has 20 new reasons to celebrate

Win Jefferies tries to sneak a taste of the celebration cake at Dougherty Villa's new extension opening. Jenna Thompson

WHEN it comes to designing a new residential aged care facility, even the tiniest aspect can make a huge impact.

"It's been designed as a home-like facility," chief executive officer of Clarence Village Duncan McKimm said.

"We've had a local artist create a series of works to trigger pleasant memories, and the garden is designed for people to easily wander around outdoors."

"We believe in the philosophy that we work in their home; they don't live in our work."

Clarence Village's Dougherty Villa officially opened their new 20-bed Waratah Wing on Saturday, though Mr McKimm said a handful of residents had already given it a test-drive.

"We moved them in just before Christmas but decided to move the grand opening to the new year," he said.

"It also provided a nice excuse to get everyone together to thank them for all the hard work they do here and acknowledge the patrons who have helped build this community."

With a combined age of 209, Clarence Village residents Win Jefferies and Doreen Sheehan were honoured to cut the ribbon and the cake, with a few cheeky laughs in between formalities.

"They've both been residents here for a combined 50 years," Mr McKimm said.

"When Win first moved into Clarence Village, I was only eight years old!"