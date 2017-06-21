20: Winter racing institution is born

PIONEERS: Clarence River Jockey Club officials of 1909 who revived plans for the first ever Grafton Cup race.

IN THE lead up to the 2017 July Carnival we count down the event's top 20 greatest moments of all time, for the first instalment we go back to when it all began.

The carnival is steeped in history and tradition, but it is was born to quite humble beginnings. While Grafton's racing history dates back to the 1840s, the Grafton Cup itself did not become a feature until 1910.

The July Carnival tradition was born in the late 1850s when several clubs banded together to stage mid-winter races featuring the Ladies Purse and Town Plate. In 1862 Clarence River Jockey Club took charge and introduced several new feature races including the City Handicap and the CRJC Handicap.

By 1889 the CRJC Handicap boasted a 500 pound purse and was the richest race on the Northern Rivers and its success moved the club to announce it would stage the first Grafton Cup in 1890. But the race never eventuated as the depression took control.

It was almost 20 years before the CRJC revived the Grafton Cup, the great race finally coming to fruition in 1910 and won by Gossine.