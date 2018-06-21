20-year countdown to the July Racing Carnival begins

GREAT FINISH: Catapult became the first Grafton Cup Prelude winner to go on and win the Grafton Cup in 1998.

GREAT FINISH: Catapult became the first Grafton Cup Prelude winner to go on and win the Grafton Cup in 1998. The Daily Examiner

WHEN jockey Scott Seamer crossed the finish line on board Catapult in the 1998 Grafton Cup it would not have been wrong to think his main racing ambitions had been fulfilled.

The win was the first time the true power of the Grafton carnival was realised, with Catapult the first horse to win the Grafton Cup after earning its way into the race via winning the Grafton Cup Prelude the week before.

Catapult's win was also the first major racing win for trainer Kim Moore (now Waugh).

In the Ramornie Handicap there was more than an outside chance for Kidlat who hadn't won a race in 18 months. Trainer John Morrissey declared the gelding would never win again, but after he could not fetch a dime on the market the trainer turned to more drastic measures.

Morrissey decided to remove his blinkers and ride the horse without a whip. It worked a treat, winning five and placing twice in his seven starts leading into winning the Ramornie.

WINNERS

Grafton Cup - Catapult; T: Kim Waugh (Moore); J: S Seamer

Ramornie Handicap - Kidlat; T: John Morrissey; J: M Cahill

Fashions of the Course - Joanne Tozer